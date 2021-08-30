"He’s in a position now where he needs to start winning these big titles" - Manchester United legend puts pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Wayne Rooney has become the first former Manchester United star to talk about the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjær this season. The Derby County manager claims the Red Devils need to start winning big trophies after their activity in the transfer market.

Manchester United have signed Cristiano Ronaldo after sealing the transfers of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane at the start of the new campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been at the club for nearly three years but is yet to win a trophy for the club.

Wayne Rooney believes the time has come for the manager to deliver at Old Trafford as the club have backed him in the transfer window. The former Manchester United striker was quoted by The Guardian saying:

"Ole will certainly know that he's in a position now where he needs to start winning these big titles with the players that he's brought in."

Wayne Rooney on Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver at Manchester United. The Derby County manager believes the Portuguese star is still one of the best players in the world and can help them win trophies.

"He's still one of the best players in the world. I just felt there was no way he was ever going to sign for Manchester City. It didn't seem right, it didn't feel like it was ever going to happen. His agent did his job because I knew that the minute there was any hope of him going for Man City, United would never let it happen," said Rooney.

Speaking about how Cristiano Ronaldo fits into the starting XI at Old Trafford, Wayne Rooney added he would play the Manchester United star as a striker. He said:

"Where would I play him? As a striker. He's a striker and the other nine outfield players behind him will probably have to do a little bit more work because when you've got someone like Cristiano, you want him fresh around the box. He still wants to be the best and I'm sure he will have a big impact on them this season."

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his debut when Manchester United returns to action after the international break.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar