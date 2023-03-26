"He’s not been present enough" - Manchester United's Marcus Rashford slammed for skipping England duty and vacationing in New York instead

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford might have damaged his reputation in the eyes of England manager Gareth Southgate.

The in-form forward was scheduled to join the Three Lions squad for their Euro Qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this month. However, he pulled out due to a toe injury he suffered in Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham on March 18.

Rashford was then spotted in New York on a vacation with his partner, which certainly hasn't gone down well with many fans and pundits.

The forward's last appearance for England before the 2022 FIFA World Cup came at the 2021 Euros. Hence, Cascarino believes that Southgate might not trust the Manchester United winger. He told talkSPORT:

“I would say your manager is not pleased with that. Why would he be? He even commented, Gareth hinted at his frustration with Rashford, he said, ‘Well, with his withdrawal, how can you decide on a player if he’s not present?’ He’s not been present enough. England were [likely] not aware of a trip to New York and that’s going to frustrate Gareth, because Gareth ultimately wants loyalty from his players."

He added:

“Some people will say he’s entitled to go on holiday, he’s injured... Now, this isn’t commitment from Rashford and there will be an element of frustration from Southgate, without a doubt. He might say all the right things and say it isn’t an issue, but deep down he’ll probably be thinking, ‘We need more from Marcus’."

Cascarino heaped praise on Rashford for turning his form around from last season but still feels that he isn't the first-choice attacker in the England squad. He said:

“He’s done brilliantly, he’s turned his career at Manchester United around fantastically. And, really, what he’s allowing is other players to come into the England squad and do really well. Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane – for me, that is England’s best three up front."

He added:

“Maybe Marcus feels, ‘I don’t want to be a sub and turn up for England to just sit on the bench’. Because even when he did really well at the World Cup in Qatar, he was still in and out of the team.”

England beat Italy 2-1 on March 23 and will now face Ukraine at home on March 26.

Marcus Rashford's numbers for Manchester United this season

The England international has been in prolific form for the Red Devils this season, especially since the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He has scored 27 goals in 44 appearances across competitions with 19 of them coming post the World Cup. Rashford has also provided nine assists.

He helped Manchester United win the Carabao Cup. United have also reached the FA Cup semi-finals, where they will face Brighton & Hove Albion, and the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, where they will take on Sevilla.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, Manchester United sit third in the table, 19 points behind leaders Arsenal, with two games in hand.

