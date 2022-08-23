"He’s the priority" - Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal consider Premier League attacker as the 'perfect player' 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto is the 'perfect player' for Arsenal this summer.

TalkSPORT have claimed that the Gunners are interested in signing the winger although Wolves value Neto at £50 million.

The Portugal international is capable of playing on either flank and has scored 11 times in his 95 appearances for the Midlands club. Neto suffered a serious knee injury in April of 2021 which kept him out for the majority of last season.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn "Pedro Neto will not force a move but he is more than keen to go to Arsenal and it is a factor in this deal.” Reports "Pedro Neto will not force a move but he is more than keen to go to Arsenal and it is a factor in this deal.” Reports @FabrizioRomano in @podcastherewego 🚨 "Pedro Neto will not force a move but he is more than keen to go to Arsenal and it is a factor in this deal.” Reports @FabrizioRomano in @podcastherewego! https://t.co/LtcPEOmNO9

With the forward's contract at Wolves running until 2027, the club are under no pressure to sell. However, Romano believes Neto would be an ideal addition to Arsenal's squad for the upcoming season and beyond.

The Italian explained on the Que Galazo podcast (as quoted by Sport Bible):

“For Pedro Neto, it’s true he’s the priority. He’s a player super appreciated by Edu and Mikel Arteta. They consider him a perfect player for the idea of football they are having. It was already discussed internally. Let’s see what happens.”

Abioye Fredrick @AbioyeFredrick If we actually add Pedro Neto and Youri Tielemans to our squad it’s going to be very difficult not to start getting carried away with hopes and expectations. Our squad depth would be right up there among the best. I’d want to see us win the Europa League at minimum. If we actually add Pedro Neto and Youri Tielemans to our squad it’s going to be very difficult not to start getting carried away with hopes and expectations. Our squad depth would be right up there among the best. I’d want to see us win the Europa League at minimum. https://t.co/eV1JeuzMjw

Wolves Pedro Neto breaks silence amid rumors linking him with Arsenal

The Gunners already have plenty of options when it comes to attackers in their squad. However, with the club playing European football this season, many feel they need more squad depth to cope with the packed schedule.

Neto was recently asked about his future by The Times, to which the pacy winger replied:

“I always like to hear this sort of stuff but I’m focused on my job here because I’m feeling very good here. The things you hear makes you work even more, it’s good for you and your mentality to know people know your value."

The Portugal international also admitted that it was his dream to play in Europe's elite club competition, as he added:

“The dream of any player is to play in the Champions League. I want to help this club to go higher and higher because I think we have that potential with the way we work, the way we sign players, the way we try to arrive there."

“We were very close last year but it is missing something and that’s something we have to work out between us.”

The Gunners have already signed five players this summer and have made a perfect start to their Premier League campaign. Meanwhile, Wolves sit 18th after picking up just one point from their first three encounters.

F R E D @AFCFrediNho Man Utd are paying €100m for Antony.

Chelsea are paying £60m for Anthony Gordon.



But i'm meant to believe £50m for Pedro Neto who's twice better is overpaid. Man Utd are paying €100m for Antony.Chelsea are paying £60m for Anthony Gordon.But i'm meant to believe £50m for Pedro Neto who's twice better is overpaid. https://t.co/pV6KRZch9Z

