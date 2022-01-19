“He’s probably now worth double or maybe triple what they paid” – Steve McManaman expresses opinion on Liverpool linked player

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has heaped praise on West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen for his performances this season.

The Englishman has been linked with a move to the Reds over the past few months and McManaman was asked for his opinion on the potential deal. He told HorseRacing.net:

"He’s been great. They bought him from Hull City for £20 million, which seemed a lot at the time, but he’s been great and continued to improve. West Ham would be mad to get rid of him because they’re starting to build something themselves and he’s probably now worth double or maybe triple what they paid for him."

"Declan Rice may be considered the superstar at West Ham but I’d be very surprised if they let Jarrod Bowen go. They may let Declan Rice leave first considering everything he’s done for the club and he will probably go for £100 million. Jarrod’s playing great, he’s scoring plenty of goals and he’s adored there. As we’ve seen on numerous occasions, the grass isn’t always greener."

He continued:

"However, sooner rather than later, Liverpool will have to start looking to the future. Sadio Mane’s 29, Mohamed Salah’s 29, Roberto Firmino’s 30, so there will need to be a period of rejuvenation, replenishing and a turning over of this current squad."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool have continued to monitor Jarrod Bowen’s progress since last summer. Bowen is represented by the same PLG agency as Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. NEW: Liverpool have continued to monitor Jarrod Bowen’s progress since last summer. Bowen is represented by the same PLG agency as Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. #awlive [the athletic] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool have continued to monitor Jarrod Bowen’s progress since last summer. Bowen is represented by the same PLG agency as Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. #awlive [the athletic] https://t.co/zCkHXGDfuj

Bowen has been one of West Ham's standout players this season. The Englishman has scored six goals and provided seven assists across 22 league appearances this season. The winger has almost surpassed his tally of eight goals and five assists from the previous campaign.

"He’s one of Arsenal’s star men" - McManaman on Liverpool's interest in Bukayo Saka

Saka in action for Arsenal

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is another player who has recently been linked with a move to Liverpool. However, McManaman does not believe the Gunners would part ways with the winger due to his performances over the past few campaigns. He said:

"I can’t envision that move happening. He’s one of Arsenal’s star men. I’ve seen a lot of Arsenal this season and Bukayo excites me more than any other player in their side. Would I love Liverpool to get him? Definitely. He brings you something different. He attacks down the right, takes people on and gets to the byline. A bit different to Mo Salah, who likes to cut inside, Saka is more of a winger but a winger that likes to chip in with goals and Liverpool do need a winger like him."

"However, there’s no way on earth that Arsenal will let him go unless it’s a case of his contract running out. He’s such a young lad but still a leading figure in that Arsenal side and he’s improving every single year, so there would be riots if Arsenal let him join Liverpool."

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball A former Liverpool star has urged the club to sign Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka A former Liverpool star has urged the club to sign Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka https://t.co/ymISrpvIOO

