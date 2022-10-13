"He's probably one of the favourites to win" - Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski names his pick for Ballon d'Or this year

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has admitted that Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or, per GOAL.

Benzema had an extraordinary 2021-22 campaign that saw him score 44 goals in 46 appearances across competitions.

The Frenchman led his Madrid side to a UEFA Champions League and La Liga double, finishing top scorer in both.

Many are touting Benzema to be the favorite to win the individual award on October 17, and Lewandowski admits he is a frontrunner:

“He’s probably one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or."

Lewandowski then took a sly dig at the France Football award, saying:

"Of course if they don’t cancel it, then probably he’s going to win this Ballon d’Or, yeah.”

The Barcelona forward is expected to be among the nominees to finish in the top five of the individual award.

He managed 50 goals in 46 appearances across competitions while at Bayern Munich as the Bavarians won the Bundesliga title.

However, the Pole's slight dig at the Ballon d'Or stems from 2020 when it looked certain he striker would win the honor.

Due to COVID-19 the awards ceremony was canceled, and as a result Lewandowski missed out on the individual prize.

The Pole had scored 55 goals and contributed 10 assists in the 2019-2020 season as Bayern won the Champions League, the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal.

He then missed out to Lionel Messi the following year despite being favored to finally claim the honor and it seems he will once again miss out this year.

Benzema's extraordinary 2021-22 campaign sees him as favorite, although Lewandowski did have a memorable season of his own.

Lewandowski can stake his claim for the 2023 Ballon d'Or in El Clasico this weekend

Lewandowski will lead the line for Barca against Madrid

Lewandowski will come up against Benzema this weekend in the El Clasico on October 16.

The Pole can make the perfect statement of his intentions of finally winning the Ballon d'Or come next year with a masterful performance against Madrid.

He did win FIFA's 'The Best' award and UEFA's Player of the Year award in 2020, but the Ballon d'Or still evades him.

Barca and Madrid are currently joint-top of the La Liga table, winning seven and drawing one of their eight league fixtures.

The Blaugrana do hold a superior goal difference of six over Los Blancos and a large part of that is down to Lewandowski's red-hot form.

The former Bayern striker has bagged nine goals in eight league appearances and will be looking to cause havoc against Madrid on Sunday.

