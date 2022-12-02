"He's a proper raging helmet" - Paddy Pimblett slams Cristiano Ronaldo and says he does not win England to win the World Cup 

UFC lightweight fighter and ardent Liverpool supporter Paddy Pimblett has criticized Cristiano Ronaldo for thinking too highly of himself in his interview with Piers Morgan. The Englishman also shared his thoughts about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, admitting that he did not want his country to go the distance in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan was released as a two-parter in mid-November. Speaking to the renowned British broadcaster, Ronaldo accused Manchester United of betraying him, claimed that the Glazers didn’t care about the club, and insisted Erik ten Hag didn’t respect him. In the aftermath of his controversial interview, Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways, severing the contract by mutual consent.

On PubTalk, Pimblett revealed that he watched a few snippets of the famous interview, admitting that he was not impressed with how Ronaldo projected himself. The 27-year-old said:

“I've seen little snippets of it but he [Ronaldo] thinks he's bigger than the club. No one is bigger than the club.

“He's a proper raging helmet.”

Pimblett, who has won 19 of 22 mixed martial arts matches, also revealed why he did not want England to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"I don't really follow international football or care about it. This one is even worse as it has ruined the season (Premier League),” he said.

"Scousers just aren't into international football. Why should we support England? I've seen a video of England fans singing 'we all hate scousers'. When it comes to cricket, rugby, and any other sport I don’t want England to win.”

Former Juventus president claims Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer was the beginning of the Bianconeri’s financial woes

Juventus, one of the most decorated clubs in world football, are in a mess. They are being investigated for financial irregularities and find themselves in trouble with UEFA, FIGC, and Turin’s public prosecutor. Juventus’ director Andrea Agnelli, alongside the club’s entire board of directors, resigned on 28 November, showing the severity of the situation at hand.

Former Juve president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli recently claimed that Ronaldo’s staggering €117 million transfer from Real Madrid was the beginning of the calamity. He further added that Fabio Paratici pushed for Ronaldo’s signing and put the club in trouble by getting the Italians into too many investments.

Speaking to Il Messaggero newspaper, Gigli said:

“Agnelli was talked into signing Cristiano Ronaldo because it would bring enormous marketing revenue and get Juve closer to the Champions League. However, Marotta did not agree with that at all and he stepped aside. Afterward, the investment in Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be too expensive.

“Meanwhile Fabio Paratici, who had pushed for the CR7 signing, also got Juve into more investments that weighed on the balance sheet and put the club in trouble.”

Ronaldo, who spent three seasons (2018-2021) in Turin, failed to take Juve to Champions League glory. He made 134 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 101 times.

