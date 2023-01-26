"He's properly underrated" – Arsenal ace Aaron Ramsdale claims Liverpool star doesn't deserve the disrespect he gets

Arsenal ace Aaron Ramsdale has jumped to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's defence, labeling him as an unsung hero in the process.

Henderson, 32, has been a central figure in Liverpool's rebirth under Jurgen Klopp, leading the side to seven trophies. Since arriving from Sunderland for £20 million in the summer of 2011, the Englishman has scored 33 goals and laid out 59 assists in 471 games across all competitions.

A box-to-box operator blessed with passing and work rate, the 74-cap England ace has come under fire for his lacklustre performances for the Reds this season. He is yet to register a single goal involvement despite appearing in 22 matches for the struggling Merseyside outfit.

Speaking on The Fellas podcast, Ramsdale stated that Henderson is undeserving of all the recent criticism and claimed that his England teammates are in awe of his talent and attitude. He elaborated:

"He gets so disrespected because he doesn't play all the nice stuff. He runs like 12 kilometres per game, the way he talks to people on the pitch. The things he does do.... like he'll play an unbelievable pass or cross but it won't really get talked about because he's probably just done it once in the game. He's properly underrated at England by the fans, not by the players though. They all love him."

Sharing his thoughts on Reds supporters, the Arsenal shot-stopper added:

"Liverpool fans are good. The Kop always clap, they always show respect to the goalkeeper, or they have done for me at least. And then the clap will finish, the game will kick off and you've got all of them screaming at you. They shout at everything under the sun."

While Liverpool are languishing in ninth place in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 29 points from 19 games, Arsenal are top of the standings with 50 points from the same number of matches.

Arsenal and Liverpool target breaks his silence about ongoing transfer rumors

Speaking to the club media, Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo affirmed his allegiance to his current club amid speculation linking him to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. He elaborated:

"I am focused on Brighton now. I am here, I'm playing every day. Things from outside don't trouble me, nor does it take the focus away, because I'm focused only on here. I handle [the transfer speculations] well. You hear rumors here and there, but I only try to be focused on the club where I am, the club that opened their doors for me."

Caicedo, 21, signed a deal until June 2025 at the Amex Stadium after arriving from Ecuadorian Serie A side Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million last January. He is said to be valued at around £100 million by the Seagulls, according to The Times journalist Duncan Castles.

