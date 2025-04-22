"He’s proving himself that he is good enough to be there" - Ian Wright hails Arsenal star for his recent performances

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has praised Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior for his recent performances in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. Kiwior was not a regular starter, but Gabriel Magalhaes' season-ending injury has made him a starter for the Gunners.

Ad

Ian Wright lauded Kiwior's performances, but also pointed out that he has been susceptible to mistakes. He said on Optus Sport's The Kelly & Wrighty Show (via Football365):

"He’s come in and he’s proving himself that he is good enough to be there. He might have been caught out a few times and he’s made a couple of mistakes, but when we’ve needed him in this stage he’s come through and the squad has come through for Mikel in that respect."

Ad

Trending

Notably, there were initial doubts over Kiwior's pedigree before Arsenal's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal showdown against Real Madrid. However, thanks to Kiwior's splendid outings, the Gunners registered a 5-1 victory on aggregate against Los Blancos.

Rumours suggested that manager Mikel Arteta would use Ben White in the centre-back role. However, the Spaniard decided to deploy Kiwior in that position.

Gabriel had formed a top-notch central-defensive partnership with William Saliba for Arsenal. Riding on their performances, the Gunners have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season so far.

Ad

Arsenal's defensive record this season

The Gunners currently sit second in the Premier League table, but have the best defensive record so far this season. In 33 matches, they have conceded just 27 goals, maintaining 12 clean sheets in the process. Moreover, they have registered 525 tackles with a success rate of 59%.

Their defense has been strong in the UEFA Champions League as well. In 12 matches, they have conceded just seven times, scoring 30 in the process. They also have six clean sheets in the continental tournament, where they have given away only three penalties and not conceded a single own goal.

Ad

Furthermore, a staggering 391 ball recoveries highlight how resolute their defence has been.

Although mathematically still in the race, Mikel Arteta's side are almost out of the league title race, with leaders Liverpool enjoying a 13-point lead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More