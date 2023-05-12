“He’s a quality player and he’s very smart” – Louis Saha hypes up Liverpool target by comparing him to Manchester United legend

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has heaped praise on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. The Frenchman went as far as to compare Mac Allister with United legend Paul Scholes.

Mac Allister is reportedly the subject of interest of multiple Premier League giants, including the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side, especially, are interested in making him a summer signing.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Saha highlighted why the Argentina international would be a good signing for the Reds. He also compared him with Scholes, pointing out his decision-making in tricky situations as a plus. He said (via Express):

"Alexis Mac Allister would be a good signing for Liverpool. He’s a quality player and he’s very smart. He plays with a nice tempo and can control the rhythm of any side. He’s got the composure that every team wants.

"He reminds me a bit of Paul Scholes back in the day in the way he plays. In the decisive moment, he makes very clever moves. The only area he’s lacking compared to Paul Scholes is in his goals. I really like him and he’s definitely shown he can adapt to any team. Liverpool need a refresher in midfield so it’s a move that makes sense for both."

Mac Allister has been in fine form this season, having also won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina last year in Qatar. For Brighton, he has scored 12 and assisted two goals in 35 appearances across competitions.

Liverpool were previously interested in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham but had to drop their pursuit after the Englishman reportedly decided to join Real Madrid. They have made Mac Allister a priority signing now, who could cost around £70 million.

Paul Scholes, on the other hand, made 499 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 107 goals and providing 55 assists. He also won 11 league titles and two Champions League trophies with Manchester United.

Former Liverpool defender urges Reds to drop Mac Allister pursuit

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has urged the club to give up their pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister and instead invest that money in Chelsea's Mason Mount.

He doesn't believe that the Argentine is worth £70 million and would start in the Liverpool midfield. Johnson told Betfred (via TeamTalk):

“Even though it sounds silly to say, nowadays, £70m for a good player isn’t that expensive, is it? Alexis is certainly a good player. But if you have to spend £70m, then I’d rather that money was spent on Mason Mount.

“Mason would have suited the team better, he would have got into the starting XI and I don’t believe that Alexis can instantly command a starting berth in Liverpool’s team. He would certainly be a good squad player, but I’d have preferred if they signed Mason Mount.”

Mount has been the subject of transfer speculation recently with no update on a possible extension at Chelsea after he rejected their initial approach. He will enter the final 12 months of his contract with the Blues after this term.

