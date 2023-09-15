"He's quick, strong, aggressive" - Agbonlahor refuses to rule out Manchester United from top-four finish due to one player

Gabby Agbonlahor hasn't written off Manchester United's top-four chances due to the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils have made a disappointing start to the new season, winning two and losing two of four games. Erik ten Hag's side were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal last time out but Hojlund was a positive spark.

The 20-year-old was handed his debut from the bench and immediately gave the Gunners problems with his pace and power. He is likely to become the focal point of Ten Hag's attack following his £72 million arrival from Serie A side Atalanta.

Agbonlahor has liked what he's seen from Hojlund and touched on his performance against Arsenal. The Denmark international is one of the main reasons he still thinks Manchester United could finish in the top four (via talkSPORT):

"You know why I wouldn't rule them out yet (of the top four) is because I really like the look of Hojliund. Even against Arsenal when he came on he caused them problems. He's quick, strong, aggressive. I think this could be the game against Brighton who are quite open at the back where he gets a couple of goals."

Ten Hag's men host high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford tomorrow (September 16). It's a tricky test for the Red Devils given the Seagulls have started the season strongly with three wins and one defeat from four games.

Hojlund could be handed his first start for Manchester United against Brighton and he will be eager to get on the scoresheet. He impressed at Atalanta last season with 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions.

The exciting Danish striker's pace is one of his main attributes and it could cause Premier League defenders problems. Hojlund has already made the top five fastest players in the league season with only 24 minutes of action under his belt. He sits fifth in the entire league with a top speed of 35.45 km/h, per The Daily Mail.

Sofyan Amrabat could make his debut for Manchester United against Brighton

Sofyan Amrabat joined Manchester United on deadline day.

Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was another summer arrival, joining the Red Devils on transfer deadline day. The 27-year-old was targeted throughout the summer and Manchester United finally secured his signature on loan (£8.5 million) with an option to buy for £21.4 million.

Amrabat missed his side's loss to Arsenal as he wasn't registered in time and also the international break with Morocco. He sat out his national team's games due to a slight back injury.

However, The Telegraph reports that Amrabat could be available to face Brighton this weekend in a massive boost for Ten Hag. His midfield has perhaps been the biggest issue for the side so far this season, being overrun in transition.

Amrabat is versatile and can play both as a holding midfielder and box-to-box. He impressed with Fiorentina last season, making 49 appearances across competitions, and providing one assist.