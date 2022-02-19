"He's quite inconsistent" - Paul Parker warns Manchester United over signing Premier League star

Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker has cautioned the Red Devils against signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Parker believes Tielemans has issues with consistency and feels the Belgian hasn't done enough for the struggling Foxes this season.

Speaking to MyBetting Sites (via Mirror), Parker said:

“He's quite inconsistent, to be perfectly honest. Scorer of a few good goals. He hasn't really caught me, however. When Leicester were doing well, he was doing well. When Leicester need him, at this moment in time, he's disappeared, in certain ways. That worries me.”

Tielemans has scored six goals and laid out two assists in 18 Premier League matches this term. However, Brendan Rodgers' side currently find themselves 11th in the standings.

The Foxes have struggled for consistency all season, and their lack of form seems to have impacted Tielemans as well.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL | Youri Tielemans has turned down a new Leicester City contract, potentially prompting a battle for his signature between Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. | Youri Tielemans has turned down a new Leicester City contract, potentially prompting a battle for his signature between Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. 📰 | Youri Tielemans has turned down a new Leicester City contract, potentially prompting a battle for his signature between Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Parker went on to add that the 24-year-old, who has been linked with Manchester United for quite some time now, is not the answer to their problems. He opined:

“Manchester United need more than that. It's not just going to be one midfield player. If they go and sign a top central midfield player, his first question should be - 'who do you sign to compliment me'. And the other person should be saying exactly the same and then go - 'yes'.”

The 57-year-old concluded:

“When we talk about Tielemans, is he going to be the one that everyone goes, United fans go, that yes, he's gonna make a difference in midfield? It might have a little bit of a change.”

It is also worth noting that Tielemans' contract with Leicester City expires in 2023. This could see the club sell him this summer.

Manchester United remain in dire need of a central midfielder

Amid the various problems that have plagued the Old Trafford outfit in recent years, the lack of a dependable central defensive midfielder remains the biggest one. The Red Devils are stacked in attack, but their options in holding midfield are simply not good enough.

Scott McTominay has proven in flashes that he can carry out the role but hasn't been consistent enough. Fred, too, is a little erratic with his performances and hasn't solved Manchester United's entire problem in the area. Nemanja Matic is no longer the force he once was, while Paul Pogba looks certain to leave this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LCFC



Of course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.



More: I’ve been told Youri Tielemans will NOT extend his contract with Leicester. New deal bid has been turned down - current one expires in 2023.Of course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.More: youtu.be/9-p5DiCzizU I’ve been told Youri Tielemans will NOT extend his contract with Leicester. New deal bid has been turned down - current one expires in 2023. 🔵 #LCFCOf course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.More: youtu.be/9-p5DiCzizU https://t.co/BIpAwzzGfp

In such circumstances, the Red Devils sorely need to dip into the transfer market to bring in some quality options. They have been linked with the likes of Youri Tielemans, Declan Rice and Amadou Haidara in recent times. However, it remains to be seen if Manchester United can bring in any of those players in the summer.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh