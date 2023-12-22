"He's racing" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides fitness update on Thomas Partey and Jorginho ahead of Liverpool clash

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Jorginho is in the running to play for Arsenal in their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday (December 23). However, Arteta said that the Italian still remains a doubt, while adding that Thomas Partey has been ruled out.

The Gunners manager also said that Mohamed Elneny could be back in training ahead of the top-of-the-table clash at Anfield. Arteta was talking to the media on Friday when he was quizzed about the team news. Speaking about the midfield trio, the Spaniard said (via football.london):

"Partey is still finalising his rehab. He hasn't trained with the team yet. Mo Elneny hopefully will train with us today. Jorginho is still a doubt - he's racing."

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table, just a point ahead of Liverpool. The two sides will be looking to be on top of the table for Christmas.

However, should they draw, Aston Villa could also end up on top at the end of the game week if they win against Sheffield United.

Mikel Arteta comments on Anfield ahead of Liverpool vs Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has said that he is looking forward to the "great atmosphere" at Anfield, adding that both sides will be going for the win as they are in a strong position.

He said via football.london:

"It’s going to be a great atmosphere. The two teams are in a really good moment, really good position, really strong position. They are going to be well placed to win it and to go for it."

He added:

"It’s going to be an intense match. We will have the game planned to beat them and leave Anfield with three points."

When asked about Jurgen Klopp's plea to the Liverpool fans to 'turn up' for the game, Arteta said:

"I don’t know. That’s a question for him. The way we’re going to prepare the game is to do what we need to do to beat them and to focus on our supporters as well. I’m sure a lot of them will be travelling tomorrow to help the team."

When asked about his favorite memory of Anfield, the Arsenal manager said:

"Winning there as always! Last time when we beat them, it has been a while, that was a really good moment and something to replicate tomorrow."

Arsenal blew a two-goal lead at Anfield last season and went on to draw 2-2. The draw early in April derailed their title challenge and saw them finish second.

