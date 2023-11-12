“He’s so rated by Klopp" - Robbie Fowler believes Liverpool boss sees PL manager as his 'natural successor'

Former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler has claimed that he won't be surprised if Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi takes the place of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the coming years.

Over the last year, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has received praise from some of European football's biggest names due to his team's brave and attacking style of play. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is one of the many admirers of De Zerbi. After their 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium in October, Klopp said about the Italian tactician (via GOAL):

"I have to say, I cannot respect more, could not respect more, what he is doing. Honestly, I am a real supporter of it. I am a football lover and if somebody comes in and has the impact he has on football it should not be underestimated."

Given Klopp's admiration for De Zerbi, Robbie Fowler believes he could be in line to succeed the German manager at Anfield. He said (via The Mirror football):

“He’s so rated by Klopp, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Liverpool manager saw him as a natural successor.”

The Seagulls are currently eighth in the Premier League with 19 points from 12 matches. In the UEFA Europa League, they are in the second position in Group B ahead of Ajax and AEK Athens.

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Brighton boss if they decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag as the manager at Old Trafford. United have lost three of their four UEFA Champions League fixtures this year and face an uphill battle to advance to the knockout rounds.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah sets new record in Premier League after 3-0 Brentford win

Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player to score in the first six home league games of the season after netting twice in the Reds' 3-0 win over Brentford. He became the fourth player to do so for any club, joining Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand, and Thierry Henry.

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock in the 39th minute after he elegantly slotted Darwin Nunez's pass into the bottom-left corner. He completed his brace and also doubled Liverpool's lead in the 62nd minute after he headed Kostas Tsimikas's through ball into the net.

A strike by Diogo Jota in the 74th minute sealed the victory for the Reds. Salah has recorded 12 goals and four assists for Liverpool in 17 appearances across different competitions this season. Moreover, Salah has also jumped to the second spot in the list of the top-scorers in the 2023-24 Premier League with 10 goals.