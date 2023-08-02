“He’s a real leader!” - Danny Murphy names player he would have named as Manchester United captain instead of Bruno Fernandes

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez deserved to be club captain ahead of Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes was named the Red Devils' captain after Harry Maguire was stripped of the armband earlier this summer. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made the decision after having talks with the England international.

Murphy, however, believes Martinez should've received the captain's armband instead of Fernandes, labeling the Argentine the obvious candidate for the role.

The former Liverpool midfielder said on talkSPORT:

"I think he ticks some boxes for captain material, but not enough, for me. I think he still can be a bad example when he's moaning in the world and he's throwing himself about everywhere. That's not leadership. I don't think his defensive work is great."

He added:

"I think he's reactive more than proactive, but he's a wonderful player. And his energy and his durability mean that he's probably... I mean who else in United are you gonna give it to? Really? The one I'd say who is the obvious candidate is Martinez."

It was then pointed out to Murphy that Martinez has been at the club for only a year. The Argentine centre-back secured a £45 million move to Old Trafford from Ajax last summer. The Englishman responded:

"Doesn't matter, he looks like a real leader. If you were saying to me right now who would I choose at the beginning of the season if I were Man United manager, I'd have gone Martinez."

It remains to be seen whether Fernandes can step up as Manchester United's captain next season.

“I think his vision is brilliant" - Paul Scholes explains his admiration for Manchester United star

Legendary Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has lavished praise on Bruno Fernandes. The former England international has explained why he is a huge fan of the Portuguese midfielder.

Scholes lauded the former Sporting CP star for his vision on the pitch and his ball retention in the middle of the park.

The Englishman said (per the club's official website):

“I think what Bruno has been doing for a couple of years now is he sees everything on a football pitch. He plays in that position, and he’s actually played a bit deeper. I love him in that role, I’m not sure it’s a role he would do year after year. I think he would like to get back into that number 10."

He added:

“I think his vision is brilliant. He’s not afraid to lose the ball, we all say at United, you have to be prepared to take risks, he’s prepared to do that, and we all know the ability he’s got.”

Fernandes secured a transfer to Manchester United from the Portuguese club in January 2020. The midfielder has played a crucial role at the club, scoring 64 goals and 54 assists in 185 appearances across all competitions.