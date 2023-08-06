"He's a real modern-day goalkeeper" - Rio Ferdinand comments on Andre Onana resurface after Lens score from half line against Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand previously backed goalkeeper Andre Onana to bolster the club's confidence despite being a little error-prone. Ferdinand warned Red Devils fans regarding such errors when the club were first linked with Cameroonian.

Manchester United signed Onana from Inter Milan for £47 million earlier this summer. He was in the spotlight after conceding a goal from 40 yards out against RC Lens in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, August 2. The 27-year-old was off his line as Florian Sotoca pounced on a misplaced pass from Diogo Dalot.

When Onana was first linked with Manchester United, Ferdinand said on the Vibe With Five podcast (via Manchester Evening News):

"He’ll give United more confidence and more ability to play out from the back and I think he suits an Erik ten Hag team. He’s a real modern-day goalkeeper. You see teams pressing him and he doesn’t even panic."

He added:

"He gets the ball in, brings on the press says: 'Come on, come to me,' and when that player comes to him he knows there’s a player free somewhere else and he normally finds them."

"I think there will be mistakes and playing that risky way you do have mistakes and that happens, but it’s about staying true to your beliefs, finding the right balance and remaining calm throughout those periods."

Despite the first-half howler from the Cameroon international against Lens on Saturday, the Red Devils came out victorious, beating their opponents 3-1. Second-half goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Casemiro sealed the victory for Manchester United.

Andre Onana shoulders responsibility for mistake in Manchester United pre-season tie

Andre Onana came under criticism after being chipped from the halfway line against Lens. The Cameroon international has now come out to shoulder responsibility for conceding the goal.

Addressing the goal after the match, Onana said (via Metro):

"Like I always say, I am responsible for everything, especially when we concede goals. I’m the big man at the back so I take all the criticism, all the responsibility is on me."

Despite conceding in the first half, Manchester United hit back with three goals after the break to win the game 3-1. About the game, the goalkeeper added (via Metro):

"I’m happy for the win. Of course we can always be better. Some things we have to try to fix.It was a great game for me and for the guys, some important goals and I’m happy for everything."

The Red Devils will play their opening Premier League fixture against Wolves on August 14.