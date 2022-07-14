"He’s a real threat" - Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to sign £30 million-rated ex-Tottenham star

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to sign former Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

Walker-Peters has spent the last two seasons with Southampton, having joined them on a £12 million deal in 2020. The Englishman has impressed across both campaigns and has attracted interest from some top clubs this summer.

As per the Mirror, Manchester United and Arsenal are keen on bringing in Walker-Peters, while Tottenham are also in the mix to sign their former player.

Spurs will reportedly have the upper hand in any potential Walker-Peters sweepstakes. As per David Ornstein (via the Mirror), Antonio Conte's side added a £30 million buy-back clause to the deal while selling him to the Saints.

Campbell, who won the English top-flight title and the FA Cup with the Gunners, believes Walker-Peters would be a good addition to his former side. He told Football Insider:

“I’ve watched him play and he’s done really well at Southampton. He got a few opportunities at Spurs but we didn’t really see the best of him. But now he’s playing week-in, week-out – he looks like a really good addition to that Southampton squad.”

Campbell continued to praise the 25-year-old, stating:

“He can play left or right, he’s a good attacker and a good passer – he’s a real threat going forward. £30m is cheap money for an England international. He’d have to put his Spurs ties aside to come and join Arsenal – but he’s a very good player.”

The Mirror's report added that Southampton have made no progress in tying Walker-Peters down to a new contract.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are not actively looking to sell the player, especially with first-choice right-back Tino Livramento currently on the sidelines with an injury. However, the Englishman's departure looks likely at this point.

Kyle Walker-Peters could bolster the right side of Arsenal's defense

Arsenal currently have a solid right-back option in Takehiro Tomiyasu, signed last summer from Bologna.

However, the Japanese international spent some time out injured during which the Gunners seemed to struggle a little. Backup right-back Cedric Soares is decent but doesn't have the quality Mikel Arteta's side need to secure a top-four finish next season.

Hector Bellerin, who struggled under Arteta, has returned to the Emirates after an impressive loan spell at Real Betis. The Sun reported that he is keen to return to the Spanish club on a permanent deal. However, the deal could fail to go through due to financial reasons.

Should they somehow sell Bellerin, Walker-Peters could offer Arsenal a second bankable option at right-back. With the Premier League set to allow substitutes from next season, the Gunners could still guarantee him a reasonable amount of playing time.

The former Tottenham right-back has recorded two goals and seven assists in 82 matches across all competitions for the Saints. Prior to that, he played 24 times for Tottenham, scoring once and providing five assists.

