"He's really annoying me" - Michail Antonio says he is getting frustrated with 31-year-old Manchester United star

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has expressed his frustration with Manchester United custodian David de Gea's superb performances against him.

De Gea took center stage for the Red Devils during their 1-0 win against the Hammers in the Premier League last weekend. The 31-year-old pulled off four saves, including one off Antonio, to give his team a massive victory.

The display added to his decent record against West Ham. In 22 matches across competitions against the London outfit, De Gea has managed seven clean sheets and 11 wins, while conceding 22 goals.

Antonio has now expressed his annoyance at the Manchester United goalkeeper's sustained form against West Ham. He told the "Footballer's Football" podcast (as quoted by TBR Football):

“De Gea, over the last few years, playing against him, he has pulled out some worldies against me. I think it was in lockdown and I had three opportunities against him, back stick header, pulled it out, unbelievable save. Left foot shot, edge of the box, going just inside top bins and he’s finger tipped it over the bar.

“Next one was five yards out I hit him just to the left of him, and he’s still managed to get something on it! There’s a few games where he has done this to me and he’s really annoying me, not going to lie!”

Antonio praised the Spaniard for his display against West Ham last weekend, saying:

“De Gea, argh. It’s so frustrating. Some of the saves he’s been putting up are unbelievable. He’s done that to us for the last three years we’ve gone up there. We have had so many chances and he’s just decided to turn up for our games. He was unbelievable.”

The Jamaican international also lauded the resolute performance from Manchester United's defenders, saying:

“They played well defensively. [Lisandro] Martinez was quality, he was a rock, Harry Maguire came in and did well – with all the comments – but he was solid. [Diogo] Dalot took three balls off my head at the back stick!”

David de Gea has looked solid for Manchester United in recent weeks

David de Gea was slammed for his individual errors in the 4-0 thrashing Manchester United suffered at the hands of Brentford earlier in the season. However, he has gone from strength to strength since then and has been one of his side's best players this season.

Since the defeat to the Bees, he has managed eight clean sheets in 15 matches across all competitions. De Gea has conceded 13 times in that run. He has benefitted from having an improved defensive and midfield structure in front of him, while also pulling off some stunning saves when called upon.

The Spaniard will hope to put in another solid display on Thursday (November 3) night when Manchester United meet Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League.

