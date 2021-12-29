"He's really earned that big move"– Noel Whelan claims Manchester United linked player would 'flourish' at Old Trafford

Noel Whelan has expressed his admiration for Ruben Neves and has tipped him to "flourish" at Manchester United if he finally makes the move.

The Portuguese midfielder has been exceptional for Wolverhampton Wanderers since joining them in 2017 from Porto. So much so that Whelan believes the 24-year-old deserves a move to a club like Manchester United.

Here's what Whelan said on the subject:

"He’s a player who has been a real standout for Wolves. He’s got creativity, scores goals, set-piece taker, works hard off the ball, exciting on the ball – I think he would flourish at Man United. In the time he’s been in England and the Premier League, he’s really earned that big move."

He further added:

"He’s one of three or four who have been so pivotal to Wolves’ success since they got promoted. He commands that respect, and you can definitely see why he’s a wanted man by clubs like Man United.”

Rumors of Neves signing for Manchester United have been circulating for a while now. Interestingly, the Portuguese also added some fuel to these by stating that "the future will be soon."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 💪 Most times possession won by third in the Premier League this season:



𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 - Mohammed Salisu (79)



𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 - Ruben Neves / Christian Nørgaard (81)



💪 Most times possession won by third in the Premier League this season:

𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 - Mohammed Salisu (79)

𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 - Ruben Neves / Christian Nørgaard (81)

𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 - Diogo Jota / Michail Antonio (17)

On the flip side, the Portuguese international stated that his priorities lay with Wolves, reiterating that he's "very happy" at the Midlands club.

Several Manchester United players have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford

Manchester United drew 1-1 against Newcastle United in their latest match in the Premier League on Tuesday. Edinson Cavani scored the equalizer for the Red Devils in the match.

However, he could still be on his way out of the club in January. The Uruguayan has struggled to find his name on the roster sheet since Ralf Rangnick's appointment as interim manager in November. Hence, he's been linked with a move away from Manchester United with Barcelona being the frontrunners to sign him.

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Anthony Martial, too, has been warming the bench for as long as fans can remember. Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo and more recently Jadon Sancho have been the go-to choices for the manager.

Reports suggest Manchester United have rejected a loan offer for the Frenchman from Sevilla.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have also been linked with several high-profile players like Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is slated to leave Signal Iduna Park next summer. Several clubs, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool have emerged as potential destinations.

Manchester United have also been linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. However, Chelsea have been tailing the French defender for a while now, and might do their best to bag him.

Manchester United are seven points behind Arsenal for a Champions League spot in the Premier League after a disappointing performance against Newcastle.

The Red Devils will take on Burnley on December 30 in the hope of a return to winning ways.

Edited by Aditya Singh