“He’s really good, to be honest, at Fortnite” – Mesut Ozil’s agent offers opinion on new career for ex-Arsenal star after he retires from football

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil's agent believes the 33-year-old could become a gamer once he calls it quits on his storied career.

Ozil has been one of Europe's top attackers for a number of years, having plied his trade at the likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Werder Bremen.

The former Germany international is currently at Turkish outfit Fenerbahce where he has made 25 appearances, scoring eight goals and contributing two assists this past season.

His agent Dr. Erkut Sogut has touted Ozil with a move into gaming once he retires from football.

He told Telegraph:

“He will go more into esports, play himself and maybe become an esports athlete.”

Dr. Sogut continued:

“He’s really good, to be honest, at Fortnite and I think one day I wouldn’t be surprised if he is competing. He owns a team – M10 Esports – and he has players. He has a gaming house in Germany. He has football, like FIFA, and Fortnite.”

At the age of 33, it may not be too long until Ozil is battling with fellow gamers at Gamescom on FIFA rather than playing his football on the pitch.

The former Real Madrid winger has had a glittering career, boasting a World Cup, a La Liga title, a German Cup, and four FA Cups.

Arsenal targeting Fenerbahce star who Mesut Ozil claims can become world class

Mesut Ozil has heaped praise on the Turkish talent

Mesut Ozil may be playing the role of agent for his former side Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta's team eyeing one of his teammates.

The Gunners are reportedly eyeing a move for Fenerbache teenager Arda Guler this summer.

Fanatik (via TBRFootball) reports that the north London outfit have been scouting the young Turkish attacking midfielder.

Guler is fast becoming one of Europe's most sought after youngsters following an impressive season in the Super Lig. The 17-year-old made 16 appearances for Fenerbache last season, scoring three goals and contributing five assists across all competitions.

Following the Yellow Canaries' 5-2 victory over Alanyaspor in March, Ozil heaped praise on the teenager, saying (via TBRFootball):

“A super goal and a super assist. Quality, You will be a world star."

Guler is currently tied to Fenerbahce until 2025 and Transfermarkt values the young Turk at £5.4 million.

Gunners fans will be hoping Ozil puts in a good word about joining the side ahead of a potential move.

