"He’s a really good signing" - Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson claims Luis Diaz reminds him 'a bit' of Philippe Coutinho

Mark Lawrenson has compared Liverpool's new signing Luis Diaz to Philippe Coutinho. The Reds legend believes they have similar playing styles, which suit Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Reds signed Diaz from FC Porto last month after making a late swoop. Fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur were in negotiations for some time with the winger before Liverpool pounced at the last minute and signed him.

Liverpool FC @LFC



There's plenty of Diaz content heading your way today, Reds Hola, LuisThere's plenty of Diaz content heading your way today, Reds Hola, Luis 👋There's plenty of Diaz content heading your way today, Reds 😍🇨🇴 https://t.co/QzGIisx0Np

While speaking on LFC TV, Lawrenson was full of praise for Diaz and compared him to Coutinho. The Brazilian was a star at Anfield before moving to Barcelona and is currently on loan from at Aston Villa. Lawrenson said:

"I saw him in the second leg here at Anfield [for Porto] and he poses lots of problems. Right-footed comes in from the left, a bit like Coutinho used to do to score his goals all that way but also that would mean for me that he could play on the right."

He went on to praise Liverpool for completing a "really good signing," adding:

"Obviously, in terms of pressure on the normal front three for places, he's just a really good signing and I like the way the club went about the business. It was hardly mentioned and all of a sudden it was done which is always very good. A pure footballer but also can go past people."

Luis Diaz happy to join Liverpool

Liverpool fans could see Luis Diaz in Premier League action this week having seen him debut in the club's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Cardiff City. Diaz laid out an assist as the Reds picked up a 3-1 victory.

Liverpool FC @LFC



The first-ever Colombian to represent the Reds A debut for Luis DiazThe first-ever Colombian to represent the Reds A debut for Luis Diaz 🇨🇴🔴The first-ever Colombian to represent the Reds 🙌 https://t.co/qZGNmHPKIn

Ahead of the fixture against Cardiff, the winger spoke with the club's official channels. He explained his happiness to be at the club and said:

"I'm very happy and pleased to be here at this great team and this great club. I've not been here for very long but in the short time I've had with my new teammates, I've shared a few words with some great players and real references at this club."

Diaz added:

"I'm very proud to be meeting up with them, and to now have the chance to play alongside them as a teammate and share a dressing room with them is a great source of pride for me. I'm really happy and content to be here."

Also Read Article Continues below

Jurgen Klopp's side face Leicester City on Thursday night and are yet to figure out if Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will be involved.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra