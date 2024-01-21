“He’s in a really good vein of form" - Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate heaps praises on Arsenal transfer target

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has lauded Arsenal target and Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke. Ahead of the Reds' clash against the Cherries on January 21, the Frenchman spoke about the forward's rich vein of form.

Konate said on the club's official website:

“It’s true that we have seen Solanke having a really good spell, particularly in the last month, where he’s scored six goals, if I remember rightly.

“He’s in a really good vein of form and he will be high on confidence. And so it’s now down to us, the whole team and me also as a defender, to make sure we put an end to that good run of form on behalf of our team.”

This comes after a report from The Daily Star which claimed that Arsenal were linked to a move for Solanke this January. The Gunners are keen to add a striker in this window. While Brentford's Ivan Toney remains their primary option, they are unwilling to pay an exorbitant amount for him. They have, thus, identified Solanke as a possible alternative.

Solanke has been the catalyst for Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side who have performed brilliantly recently. The Cherries have overcome a nine-game winless streak to begin their Premier League campaign, finding themselves in 12th.

The former Liverpool man and Chelsea academy product has been on song recently, scoring six goals in December. Solanke also won the Premier League Player of the Month award for December. He has 13 goals and one assist in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool looking to sign player once linked with Arsenal: Reports

Inacio could be on the move.

Liverpool are now set to launch a bid for Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio, according to Portuguese outlet Correira da Manha. This comes after the player was previously linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Reds need a centre-back this January. Joel Matip suffered a season-ending injury, leaving Jurgen Klopp with only Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as the only notable options in the position. Youngster Jarell Quansah has stepped up well but the addition of Inacio could elevate the quality of the squad greatly.

Previously, Portuguese outlet Record reported that Arsenal were the front runners to sign the youngster but Liverpool are now preparing a proposal. The player has a £52 million release clause that could be triggered in a deal.

Inacio has blossomed into one of Europe's hottest prospects, impressing for Sporting in the last 18 months. He has helped the side keep six clean sheets in 17 games this season as they lead Liga Portugal.