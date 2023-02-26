"He's a really interesting player" - Borussia Dortmund confirm interest in signing Liverpool target

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has opened up about their reported interest in signing Daichi Kamada, who has also been linked with Liverpool.

Kamada has put in impressive performances during his stint at Eintracht Frankfurt since returning in 2019 from a loan spell at Sint-Truiden. He has registered 37 goals and provided 31 assists in 163 games for the German side. The Japanese also helped Frankfurt with the UEFA Europa League last season, registering five goals and one assist in 13 games.

However, his contract with the club expires in the summer and he has been linked with a move away. Kamada has been linked with Borussia Dortmund and the club's sporting director, Kehl recently said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"He's a really interesting player. We once had a Japanese player with Kagawa, we had a successful time back then... Ramy Bensebaini and Kamada to join us? If there is something to report then we will do so."

As per Sport1, the Japanese forward is close to joining Borussia Dortmund in the summer. However, Liverpool are still monitoring Kamada's situation (via Football365). The forward wants at least double his current wages of €2.5 million per year.

Kamada, 26, has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 31 games across competitions this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Darwin Nunez's injury

Liverpool played out a goalless draw away against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday (February 25). Striker Darwin Nunez was absent from the squad after starting against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Speaking after the Crystal Palace clash, manager Jurgen Klopp explained that the Uruguayan striker picked up a knock on his shoulder. He said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"Darwin against Newcastle when he fouled Trippier... yeah, his shoulder, then it was OK with an injection against Madrid because there's no structural damage, it's very painful, but the day after the Madrid game he got another knock there and after the game he couldn't move the arm at all."

"So, we have to see how long that will take but that was the reason for him, and Joe Gomez had a muscle [injury]."

Liverpool signed Nunez from Benfica for a club-record fee of €100 million last summer. He has since contributed 12 goals and four assists in 29 games for the club.

The Reds, meanwhile, are seventh in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

