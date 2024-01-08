"He's really a Steven Gerrard" – Arsenal legend explains why Trent Alexander-Arnold must play in midfield for Liverpool

Arsenal great Martin Keown has urged Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to start playing in midfield more often, comparing him with ex-Reds captain Steven Gerrard in the process.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, produced an excellent performance in his side's 2-0 FA Cup third round win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this Sunday (January 7). The stand-in captain dictated the tempo of the encounter, especially in the second half of the thrilling away contest.

Following Liverpool's FA Cup victory over the Gunners, Keown showered praise on Alexander-Arnold and claimed that the defender should feature higher up the pitch. He told BBC Match of the Day:

"It's time to take him out of there, certainly from an international point of view, and play him in the midfield, that's where he wants to be. As a young kid, he played there. He's really a Steven Gerrard, isn't he? You wouldn't have played a Gerrard at right-back. He's found himself at right-back... the right-back game has evolved now and it's different, but ultimately, I think he has to play in midfield."

England legend Gary Lineker also pitched in and hailed the right-back:

"Indeed and you're not going to be exposed in terms of defensively, really in midfield. There's no better passer of a football... certainly in the English game."

Keown, who helped Arsenal lift three Premier League titles, concluded:

"He's like a quarterback isn't he? The way that he can deliver from that central position and today he really shone for them."

Alexander-Arnold, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2025, completed 43 of 55 passes and created two chances at Arsenal. He won two of three tackles, six of 11 duels, and also hit the crossbar once.

Trent Alexander-Arnold shares thoughts on Liverpool's recent 2-1 cup win over Arsenal

Speaking at a post-game interaction, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold offered his honest thoughts on his club's FA Cup last-64 victory against Mikel Arteta's side. He opined (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"Huge. We [had] a lot of players missing today... lads on internationals [Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo], Virgil [van Dijk] missing and a lot of injuries as well. We came here with one objective... to win and get into the hat for the next round, and we've done that."

Liverpool, who have won 21 of their 30 outings this term, relished 46% possession and registered 12 shots to Arsenal's 18 shots this Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, has scored twice and recorded eight assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this campaign.