"He’s really had to take the pressure off the team" - Louis Saha hails 'underrated' Manchester United star

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has showered praise on club captain Bruno Fernandes. Saha reckons the Portugal international has had to do too much at Old Trafford and praised him for the same.

Bruno Fernandes has been a vital cog in Manchester United's squad since arriving from Sporting CP a few years ago. The 29-year-old ticks many boxes: organizing team play, launching threatening attacks, creating chances and scoring consistently on top of wearing the captain armband.

Speaking during an interview with Paddy Power, Louis Saha couldn't help but hail the attacking midfielder as one of the best in his position in the Premier League at the moment.

Trending

“Bruno Fernandes is one of the best attacking midfielders in the league and the person who creates the most chances," he told Paddy Power (via DAZN).

“There might be players who can do a job, but in the Premier League, with the pressure of playing for Manchester United, it’s challenging for any player, and he’s really had to take the pressure off the team," he added.

The former Manchester United striker went on to praise the 29-year-old's leadership skills while highlighting the enormous responsibilities he's had to shoulder at the club so far.

“He’s [Fernandes] been asked to be the captain where initially he was just a leader on the pitch. He’s done well as captain," Saha continued.

“He’s underrated because he’s being asked to do more things and that’s the problem. I saw the same criticism with Casemiro as well, just because of the context. Last year he struggled but the season before he was a revelation and helped the squad. Last year people wanted him to do more, and that’s where he struggled," added the Frenchman.

The season is already underway for Manchester United who managed to register a 1-0 victory over Fulham in their Premier League opener. They will take on Brighton and Hove Albion in their next fixture on Saturday, August 24.

Manchester United interested in signing Serie A star - Reports

According to football journalist Alfred Pedulla (via The Faithful MUFC), Manchester United are keen on signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson. The Red Devils are said to have tabled a £42.6 million bid to secure the signature of the Serie A star.

It is understood that the Red Devils are working hard to strengthen their team by adding a good midfielder to their ranks who will partner fast-rising prodigy Kobbie Mainoo. They believe Ederson would be a great fit.

The 25-year-old impressed in the Italian top flight last season where he bagged six goals and one assist in 36 appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback