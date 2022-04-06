"He's relentless" - Jermain Defoe impressed with 29-year-old Liverpool star

Former Premier League striker Jermain Defoe has heaped praise on Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Leicester City's Jamie Vardy for being 'relentless'. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel, Defoe spoke in glowing terms about the two forwards.

The former Tottenham striker said:

“Jamie Vardy, he’s just relentless, he keeps running in behind and running in behind, a lot of players now, they want to come short and to the ball, but for me, Vardy is one who I thought must be horrible to play against. We talk about Mo Salah as well, he’s relentless again with his running in behind.”

Mohamed Salah has had a stunning season so far for Liverpool. The 29-year-old attacker has already scored 20 goals in the Premier League but has suffered a slight dip in form in recent weeks.

mathew @mdeeks76 If you think @MoSalah should be dropped against City, you need your head testing. Biggest game of the season. Mo comes good. If you think @MoSalah should be dropped against City, you need your head testing. Biggest game of the season. Mo comes good.

Jamie Vardy, on the other hand, has suffered some injury concerns this season. However, the 35-year-old has still been supremely effective when he has played. The Leicester City man has scored 10 goals in 18 Premier League appearances so far and Brendan Rodgers will be hoping that his star man regains his fitness soon.

Liverpool will need Mohamed Salah back at his best ahead of a crucial run of fixtures in April

SL Benfica v Liverpool FC Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Mohamed Salah has been slightly off-color for Liverpool in the last few weeks. In his last eight games for Jurgen Klopp's men, Salah has not managed to score a single goal from open play.

This Is Anfield @thisisanfield Jurgen Klopp seems to admit that Mo Salah is being affected by stories around his future, with the Egyptian now without a goal from open play in 8 games. Jurgen Klopp seems to admit that Mo Salah is being affected by stories around his future, with the Egyptian now without a goal from open play in 8 games. https://t.co/zJ2kmuZ7rl

With the Reds chasing glory in multiple competitions, April promises to be a decisive month for the Premier League giants. Liverpool face off against Manchester City in a crucial Premier League clash on April 10 and will then play them once again on April 16 in their FA Cup semi-final clash. The second leg against Benfica in the Champions League is sandwiched between the two fixtures against Manchester City.

Following those two incredibly important matches, Liverpool then have two derbies back-to-back in the Premier League, facing rivals Manchester United on April 20 followed by a home game against Everton on April 24.

This punishing run of fixtures could determine Liverpool's quadruple hopes and Salah will need to be at his best if Jurgen Klopp's men are to achieve the improbable. The Reds are currently blessed with incredible squad depth and brilliant attacking options, but Salah, when in form, is capable of winning games single-handedly.

Edited by Ashwin