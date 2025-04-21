“He’s been a revelation” - Jamie Carragher changes opinion on Arsenal star who he previously dubbed as ‘not a game-changer’ 

Jamie Carragher has changed his point of view about Arsenal star Mikel Merino and heaped praise on the Spaniard, months after calling him 'not a game-changer.' The former plyaer said the new signing has been a 'revelation' since he started playing as a striker for the Gunners.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said Merino has been impressive for the Gunners in his last 13 matches, recording six goals and four assists . The 47-year-old opined that the Spaniard has been a great signing for Mikel Arteta's side, as he has been playing well in both roles — a striker and a deep-lying midfielder. Carragher said (via Metro):
"I just look at Merino, he's been a revelation since he took on that striker role. I know he's deeper today, but in the last 13 games he has six goals and four assists."
Merino was signed to play in the midfield, but Arteta has been forced to use the Spaniard as a striker lately. Arsenal are without Kai Havertz (hamstring) and Gabriel Jesus (ACL), as they picked up season-ending injuries earlier this year.
What did Jamie Carragher say about Arsenal star Mikel Merino?
Writing in his Daily Telegraph column in January this year, Jamie Carragher claimed that Arsenal were making a mistake by signing Mikel Merino. He added that they should have used the funds to get a striker instead of adding another midfielder. Carragher wrote (via Football365):
"It is obvious where the frustration will be directed if they fall off the pace. Long-standing and justified concerns about a lack of firepower have not been addressed. Prioritising signing midfielder Mikel Merino ahead of another attacker last summer looks like a mistake. Merino is not a game-changer. Everything we have seen in the first half of this campaign has reinforced arguments made in pre-season."
"I wrote a few months ago that Chelsea cannot win the title without signing a goalkeeper and centre-back. Their recent performances have exposed where they are short. Arsenal cannot win the title without another attacker. That was true before Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus's injuries. If they do not react before the end of this month it will be negligent because persisting with a strikeforce of Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli will not get the job done," he added.
Arsenal signed Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in a reported £32 million deal last August. He has scored six goals and assisted twice in 25 Premier League games, while adding another two goals and three assists in 10 UEFA Champions League outings.