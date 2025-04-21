“He’s been a revelation” - Jamie Carragher changes opinion on Arsenal star who he previously dubbed as ‘not a game-changer’ 

Jamie Carragher has changed his point of view about Arsenal star Mikel Merino and heaped praise on the Spaniard, months after calling him 'not a game-changer.' The former plyaer said the new signing has been a 'revelation' since he started playing as a striker for the Gunners.

Ad

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said Merino has been impressive for the Gunners in his last 13 matches, recording six goals and four assists . The 47-year-old opined that the Spaniard has been a great signing for Mikel Arteta's side, as he has been playing well in both roles — a striker and a deep-lying midfielder. Carragher said (via Metro):

"I just look at Merino, he's been a revelation since he took on that striker role. I know he's deeper today, but in the last 13 games he has six goals and four assists."

Ad

Trending

Merino was signed to play in the midfield, but Arteta has been forced to use the Spaniard as a striker lately. Arsenal are without Kai Havertz (hamstring) and Gabriel Jesus (ACL), as they picked up season-ending injuries earlier this year.

What did Jamie Carragher say about Arsenal star Mikel Merino?

Writing in his Daily Telegraph column in January this year, Jamie Carragher claimed that Arsenal were making a mistake by signing Mikel Merino. He added that they should have used the funds to get a striker instead of adding another midfielder. Carragher wrote (via Football365):

Ad

"It is obvious where the frustration will be directed if they fall off the pace. Long-standing and justified concerns about a lack of firepower have not been addressed. Prioritising signing midfielder Mikel Merino ahead of another attacker last summer looks like a mistake. Merino is not a game-changer. Everything we have seen in the first half of this campaign has reinforced arguments made in pre-season."

Ad

"I wrote a few months ago that Chelsea cannot win the title without signing a goalkeeper and centre-back. Their recent performances have exposed where they are short. Arsenal cannot win the title without another attacker. That was true before Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus's injuries. If they do not react before the end of this month it will be negligent because persisting with a strikeforce of Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli will not get the job done," he added.

Arsenal signed Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in a reported £32 million deal last August. He has scored six goals and assisted twice in 25 Premier League games, while adding another two goals and three assists in 10 UEFA Champions League outings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More