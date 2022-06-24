“He’s right to be agitated and putting a bit of pressure on Manchester United” – Trevor Sinclair makes strong claim about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford

Former Premier League striker Trevor Sinclair has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo could opt to leave Manchester United this summer amid rumours that he is concerned about Erik ten Hag's project with the club.

The Red Devils endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign, finishing sixth in the Premier League and failing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Premier League giants are set to face a mass exodus this summer. Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, and Edinson Cavani are set to leave the club after the expiration of their contracts on June 30.

The club are expected to undergo a rebuild under the guidance of Ten Hag but are yet to make any signings this summer despite their need for reinforcements.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions. The Portuguese forward is keen to play for a team that has the capacity to challenge for silverware next season.

As per the Mirror, Ronaldo is reportedly concerned that Ten Hag does not have the players required to fight for titles.

Sinclair believes the 37-year-old is 'right to be agitated'. Sinclair told talkSPORT.

"Manchester United want to keep Ronaldo, Ten Hag wants to work with him, but at the moment Ronaldo is looking at the squad and thinking, 'Why would I want to stay?'"

"This squad is not going to get anywhere near the top four. I don't think Ronaldo wants another year like that, and I think he's right to be agitated and putting a bit of pressure on Manchester United."

As per the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have been linked with moves for Frenkie de Jong, Antony, and Jurrien Timber. The club will be keen to acquire some of their transfer targets before the start of their pre-season tour on July 12.

Bayern Munich has emerged as a potential destination for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

As per Eurosport, Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The German giants view the Portuguese as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish hitman has made clear his desire to leave the club this summer as he is seeking a new challenge.

Lewandowski scored 344 goals in 375 appearances for the Bavarian giants and helped them win eight consecutive Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokals and a Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's impressive numbers during the 2021-22 campaign indicate that can produce the goods on a regular basis for a top European club.

Bayern Munich can provide Ronaldo with a chance to compete for a league title and Champions League football next season, unlike Manchester United.

