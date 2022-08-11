“He’s a role model I grew up watching” – Manchester United talent Anthony Elanga names Arsenal hero as his idol

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga has picked Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as his all-time favorite footballer, stating that he idolized the Frenchman in his formative years.

The Swedish left-winger announced himself to the world under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, emerging as an integral member of the team. He featured in 27 games for the Red Devils across competitions in the 2021-22 season, recording three goals and two assists.

The academy graduate will look to make a splash under Erik ten Hag this season. He recently sat down with United’s official media outlet to take part in a Q&A session.

One fan (James) asked Elanga to name his favorite footballer of all time and the youngster unhesitantly blurted out Arsenal icon Henry’s name and said:

“Favourite footballer of all time is Thierry Henry, for me. In my opinion. He is one of the players I grew up watching. Of all time? Yeah, for me, it’s Thierry Henry. He’s a role model I grew up watching.”

He was then asked to name his favorite Manchester United player. The forward replied:

“There’s so many. I can’t just pick one, but if I have to pick one, Sir Bobby Charlton. But there’s so many, I can’t just pick one.”

Manchester United had a hard time keeping Arsenal legend Thierry Henry quiet

Hailed as one of the best footballers of all time, Henry forged an inimitable legacy at Arsenal.

The former France international scored 228 goals and provided 103 assists in 376 appearances for the club across competitions (nine seasons). Henry won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and two FA Community Shields during his time with the north London club.

The 1998 World Cup winner was a handful for any defense in the world, and Manchester United were no exception. Henry did not win many games against the Old Trafford outfit (six out of 20) but he scored quite a few goals.

The former Barcelona man bagged nine goals and claimed four assists against the Red Devils while wearing the Arsenal shirt.

United were Henry's sixth-favorite team to play against, behind Middlesbrough (13 goals), Aston Villa (12 goals), Leeds United (12 goals), Charlton Athletic (12 goals), and Chelsea (10 goals).

