"He's basically sailing the ship into the shore" - Gary Neville lauds Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has praised manager Erik ten Hag for how he has dealt with Cristiano Ronaldo's situation this campaign.

The Portuguese ace has been among the headlines since the end of last season. As per The Times, he wanted to leave after just one year of his return to the club. He missed the entire pre-season except for one half against Rayo Vallecano.

Even after his return, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has struggled for form, contributing three goals and two assists in 16 games across competitions.

Ten Hag has generally earlier preferred to start Ronaldo from the bench in the Premier League this season. However, injuries to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford forced him to utilize his full squad.

Neville has been impressed by the Dutchman's handling of the legendary striker, as he said (via Mirror):

"I think he's handled it so well. I even thought Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] to an extent and [Ralf] Rangnick last season handle him quite well at times when he obviously wasn't happy. I think Erik ten Hag has handled it far better than most of us would have handled it. He's basically sailing the ship into the shore as I see it."

The Manchester United legend added:

"I said a couple of weeks ago, I hope there has been a deal done that says in January you can leave. For both of them, Cristiano Ronaldo and the club. But they should make sure it looks really good until then so doesn't look like a mess. I am hoping this is what it is. He's playing, he's captain. It looks like they smoothed things over and then he leaves in January."

In Manchester United's win over Tottenham Hotspur on November 20, Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute and even left the pitch during the game. Ten Hag then banished the forward from training for one Gameweek before inculcating him back into the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in January

As per Sky News journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United has identified Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a potential replacement for Ronaldo. They believe the 37-year-old will leave Old Trafford in January and want to bring in the German forward to replace him.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal X News #Ronaldo : Within the club they expect him to leave #MUFC in winter. Bosses want to strengthen Ten Hag & want to ensure tranquillity. The search for successors is already underway (Choupo-Moting and others). A return to #SportingCP should be an option. @SkySportDE X News #Ronaldo: Within the club they expect him to leave #MUFC in winter. Bosses want to strengthen Ten Hag & want to ensure tranquillity. The search for successors is already underway (Choupo-Moting and others). A return to #SportingCP should be an option. @SkySportDE 🇵🇹

Choupo-Moting, 33, has been in terrific form this season, contributing 10 goals and three assists in 15 games in all competitions.

He also has Premier League experience, having registered five goals and five assists in 30 league games for Stoke City.

