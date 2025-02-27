"He's saving them? Praise the Lord" – Roy Keane slams Manchester United star as he says 'talent is not enough' to play for Red Devils

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has slammed Bruno Fernandes, insisting the Red Devils captain does not have the proper mentality to be a leader both on and off the pitch.

Ad

The Red Devils are arguably enduring their worst-ever Premier League season as they sit 14th in the domestic table. They are on 33 points from 27 league matches and have lost 12 games in the Premier League so far.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During the latest episode of The Overlap, Keane hit out at Manchester United stars' mentality and took a special aim at Fernandes. The former Red Devils captain said (h/t Metro):

"They drew at Everton and it's like they won the cup. It's bizarre. I see the fans at matches and they are singing for Bruno, these boys are imposters."

Arsenal great Ian Wright disagreed with the Irishman and commented:

Ad

"No, not Bruno."

Keane, who represented Manchester United from 1993 to 2006, replied:

"Wrighty, I have had enough of that rubbish. Watch the game with him, watch him against Leicester in the FA Cup, watch them against Everton, people pretending to close people down."

In response, Wright continued to defend the Portuguese and remarked:

"Who is bringing you guys back into the game? It's not Bruno [who is the problem] Roy, when we are talking about someone who can save you, it's Bruno."

Ad

Expressing his discontentment with Wright's comments, Keane opined:

"Save us? We are [14th] in the league. He's saving them? Praise the Lord."

Wright, who helped Arsenal lift five trophies from 1991 to 1998, responded:

"If he wasn't there where would you be?"

Keane, who guided the Red Devils to seven Premier League titles, added:

"Talent is not enough. Bruno is a talented player but it is not enough. You talk to me about Tony Adams, he was a fighter, Bruno is not a fighter. You can't all put the ball in the top corner but you need someone who is saying to the lads, 'Are you with me?'"

Ad

How well has Bruno Fernandes performed for Manchester United in ongoing 2024-25 term?

So far this term, Bruno Fernandes has contributed 10 goals and 13 assists in 39 overall games, including 38 total starts, for the Old Trafford outfit.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the former Sporting CP midfielder has received a lot of flak for his sub-par on-pitch attitude and lack of positional discipline this term.

Fernandes, 30, is next expected to feature for Manchester United in their FA Cup fifth round tie against Fulham at home this Sunday (March 2).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback