"He's scored only one or two goals" - Didi Hamann says Liverpool attacker's poor form is a 'huge worry' for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann has pointed out Jurgen Klopp's biggest issue at the club right now. The retired midfielder believes Darwin Nunez's slump in form of late is causing problems for the Reds.

Nunez started the 2023-24 Premier League campaign in great form, scoring three goals and providing one assist in his first six fixtures. The Uruguay international scored a brace in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Newcastle United back in August.

However, he has had struggles in front of goal recently, netting just once in his last ten league games. The Liverpool No.9 put on an underwhelming display in his side's goalless draw against Manchester United on Sunday, having an xG of just 0.24. He registered only two shots in the encounter (via FotMob).

Hamann is concerned by the 24-year-old striker's lackluster performances recently. He told talkSPORT:

"I think the big issue is the form of Nunez. Since he scored them goals away to Newcastle I thought he had come into his own now and be the striker that everyone expected him to be. I think he has scored only one or two goals and his form is a bit of a worry.”

Darwin Nunez has registered 24 appearances across competitions for the Merseyside outfit so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing as many assists.

"When Salah doesn’t score they don’t score" - Didi Hamann insists Liverpool are too reliant on star player for goals

While speaking to the aforementioned outlet, Hamann also spoke about Liverpool's dependency on Mohamed Salah to score goals this season. The pundit has urged the club's other strikers to step up and shoulder some of the responsibility.

The Reds have recorded 36 goals in the Premier League this season, nearly a third of which belong to the Egyptian winger. Salah has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 17 league appearances.

Hamann referenced the iconic Liverpool trio of Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, that played an instrumental role in Klopp's success at Anfield. He said:

“When they were successful, [Sadio] Mane scored the goals, [Roberto] Firmino scored a few and they complimented each other."

"At the moment it looks like when Salah doesn’t score they don’t score. Salah is the standout player and needs someone else to take responsibility. [Luis] Diaz is not really firing, and Nunez scores every now and then, which is not enough," he added.

Diaz has only netted thrice in 16 games in the English top tier this term. Meanwhile, Salah continues to produce excellent form in Europe as well, registering three goals and an assist in five Europa League matches.