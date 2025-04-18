"He's the second Talisca", "Been a problem ever since Al-Nassr signed him" - Fans rip into Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate after loss to Al-Qadsiah

Al-Nassr fans on X have blasted Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Jhon Duran after he struggled to make an impact during their 2-1 loss against Al-Qadsiah. The two sides faced each other in their Saudi Pro League clash at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Friday, April 18.
The hosts started the game on the front foot and deservedly broke the deadlock in the 35th minute via Turki Al-Ammar's close-range finish. Sadio Mane leveled the scores in the 84th minute to give Al-Nassr hope. However, a poor lapse in judgment by Bento Krepski led to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netting the winner three minutes later to seal all three points for Al-Qadsiah.
Jhon Duran started the game in attack, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, playing all 90 minutes. However, the former Aston Villa forward created zero chances for his side and landed zero shots on target from an attempted three, missing one big chance in the process. He also lost four duels and completed zero dribbles.
One infuriated Al-Nassr fan posted:
"Duran has been a problem ever since AL nassr signed him. He misses chances and he doesn't put in effort. Wish they had signed Boniface."
Another fan compared Duran to Anderson Talisca, who left Al-Nassr during the January transfer window:
"Duran’s the second Talisca ffs"
Other fans reacted below:
"My god Duran has been utter s**t apart from his first two games for Al Nassr.. Villa might have scammed these guys," one fan commented
"Duran bro...... 90 mill for what????" one fan questioned
"This guy is a useless footballer. Can't dribble, can't press, can't shoot, just camp in penalty box. this is what $90 million gets you these days lol," another added
"That is 6 sitters missed in last 2 games," one fan noted
"Robbed Ronaldo's hat trick last match and now bottled all the easy tap in chances this match. Ship him back to aston villa and buy midfielder for that money," another insisted
"Duran is so bad it’s not even funny, how did he get minutes in the prem?" another questioned
How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare during Al-Nassr's 2-1 loss against Al-Qadsiah?
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr's title aspirations were dealt a massive blow after they suffered a 2-1 loss against Al-Qadsiah. They remain third in the Saudi Pro League table with 57 points from 28 games, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.
Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a match rating of 6.4 for his performance. During his 90 minutes on the pitch, the 40-year-old completed 23 passes from an attempted 25 (92 percent accuracy) and created one chance. However, he could not land any shots on target from three attempts.
Ronaldo and Co. will be aiming to bounce back in their next fixture against Damac in the SPL (Tuesday, April 22).
Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 19, 2025, at 2:10 AM IST. They are subject to change.