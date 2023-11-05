"He's seen the light", "Perfect Robertson replacement" - Liverpool fans react as star starts in unfamiliar position against Luton Town

Liverpool fans are reacting in excitement after seeing Joe Gomez start ahead of Kostas Tsimikas at left-back. The Reds are set to face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road later today (Sunday, November 5).

The Reds will be aiming to apply pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City. They are currently fourth in the standings with 23 points from 10 games, just four points away from the top of the table.

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Joe Gomez make up the defense.

The midfield consists of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch. Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez start in attack to complete the starting XI with Luis Diaz making the bench.

Expand Tweet

With Andy Robertson sidelined until January with a dislocated shoulder, Tsimikas has failed to impress in his seven appearances across all competitions this season.

Liverpool fans are excited to see Gomez be given a chance to play left-back. The 26-year-old has returned to his best form this campaign at centre-back and right-back, providing one assist in 14 appearances to date.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Jurgen starting Joe Gomez over Tsimikas, he’s seen the light"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Good lineup, Gomez perfect Robertson replacement. This team is the one to face City."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be confident of securing all three points against Luton. The home side are 18th in the table with just five points and have beaten the Reds just once in their last 10 games, losing five and drawing four.

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai believes Erling Haaland could make him unstoppable

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai recently admitted that it would be really good if he reunited with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Szoboszlai and Haaland played alongside each other for Red Bull Salzburg under Jesse Marsch, notably making a name for themselves during the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League. Flash forward to 2023, and both stars have developed into exceptional players, despite playing for rival clubs.

Szoboszlai said (via Rousing the Kop):

“We got really close because we were both young, we had to learn so much, and we had to grow up because we were boys. If we were to play together now, it would be another situation. It would be quite good.”

Szoboszlai has quickly become a fan favorite at Anfield since joining over the summer from RB Leipzig. The Hungary skipper has scored two goals and provided two assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.