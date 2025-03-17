“He’s shown levels” - Ola Aina names Arsenal-linked forward as the most underrated player he ever faced

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has named Arsenal-linked forward Antoine Semenyo as the most underrated player he's ever faced. The AFC Bournemouth forward has been linked with a move to the north London club this summer.

Ad

Mikel Arteta would be keen to bolster his side's attacking department in the upcoming summer transfer window. The north London club have lacked adequate firepower in attack and need to bring in reinforcements after this season.

Semenyo is one player on the Gunners' radar following his impressive performance with the Cherries this term. During a recent interaction with Inside Scoop, Aina was asked to name the most underrated player he has faced. The Nigerian defender mentioned Semenyo, saying (via TBR Football):

Ad

Trending

“Underrated player? Semenyo at Bournemouth. He’s shown levels. He’s a top, top player.”

Arsenal are not the only side linked with Semenyo. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also shown inerest in the 25-year-old Ghana international. Semenyo has nine goals and five assists in 32 games across competitions this term.

He has helped the Cherries push for a European spot this term as they currently sit in ninth posiiton in the league.

Ad

Arsenal star Martin Odegaard sets new record in Gunners' 1-0 victory over Chelsea

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odeegard achieved a milestone during his side's league clash with Chelsea on Sunday (March 16). The Norway star created the assist for Mikel Merino's goal in the 20th minute off a corner.

In doing so, Odegaard recorded his fifth assist in eight matches against the Blues, which is the most he has against a single club in the league. He also surpassed Cesc Fabregas and Dennis Bergkamp for the most assists by an Arsenal player against Chelsea (four each).

Ad

Odegaard also moved into fourth on the all-time list of players with the most Premier League assists against the Blues. He is tied with Ashley Young, Marc Albrighton, and Darren Anderton, while ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs leads the pack with nine assists against the west London side.

The 26-year-old has been key for the Gunners this season. In 32 matches across competitions, Odegaard has contributed five goals and eight assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback