"He's silky!" - Ben White names Arsenal's most skillful player 

Arsenal defender Ben White has hailed Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli for his skill on the ball.

The new Gunners signing was attending a Q/A on Arsenal's Twitch channel. During the interview, he was asked about the most skilful player in the club. White answered:

"I would probably go Gabriel [Martinelli]. He's silky!"

The answer is a bit of a surprise since Gabriel Martinelli has not played much for the club. Arsenal have other ballers at the club as well, with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe tough to stop in one-v-ones.

However, White's answer does ring a bell for many fans who had forgotten about the Brazilian star. Martinelli was signed under Unai Emery in 2019 for £6 million. The young prodigy has scored 12 goals in 52 games for the club.

Martinelli burst on to the big stage at the club with his direct approach to the game. He seemed hungry on the pitch to score goals and his attitude was that of a fighter during matches.

The Brazilian's stock continued to rise with important goals and he became the talk of the town after his strike against Chelsea. Martinelli ran more than half the length of the pitch at Stamford Bridge to score against the Blues.

However, things have wavered away for the Brazilian after a dynamic start to his Arsenal career. New manager Mikel Arteta has been reluctant to use the Brazilian in attack.

With Arsenal struggling for goals in the last few months, fans have voiced their frustration over Arteta's decision to bench Martinelli. Also, with Arsenal now keen to build a young side, Martinelli seems to be the ideal option to lead the line at the Emirates.

Arsenal are in a precarious position in the Premier League

The Gunners had the largest outlay during the summer, spending around £150 million to sign several new, young players. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was expected to make a strong start to the new season with such serious financial backing.

However, the club failed to register a single point in their first three games and were stationed in the relegation zone. With several key players returning to the squad, Arsenal have staged a comeback of sorts.

Wins over Norwich, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur followed by a draw against high-flying Brighton have stabilized the ship at Arsenal. They have 10 points from seven games and are a win away from an European spot.

However, the early signs would indicate that Arsenal have a lot of work that needs to be done to have a good Premier League campaign.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra