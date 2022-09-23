“He’s sold his soul to the devil there’s no way he could do that” – Ex-teammate reveals how he felt watching David Beckham in training

Former Portsmouth midfielder Stefani Miglioranzi shared a dressing room with David Beckham during their time together at MLS outfit LA Galaxy. The Brazilian has now hailed the former England winger as an incredible player.

He shed light on how the Manchester United legend's talent caught his eye during an interview with The News, which appeared on Portsmouth's official website.

Miglioranzi made the comment while discussing the two greatest players he played with. David Beckham and former Barcelona midfielder Robert Prosinecki made the cut.

"Robert is a unique character, an unbelievable man, and always such a great team-mate," the Brazilian said. "He was by far the best player I had the pleasure of sharing a football pitch with – and I played with Mr. David Beckham at LA Galaxy.

"It’s no mean feat to say that because David was an incredible player too. You saw some of the things David did in training and thought 'he’s sold his soul to the devil there’s no way he could do that'.”

The former Portsmouth midfielder went on to praise Beckham's amazing accuracy. He also recalled the moment the Englishman surprised everyone by sending the ball through a hole on a billboard from the halfway line during a training session.

"David was a great team-mate, a consummate professional, first in, last out, and it was incredible just how accurate he was with a ball," he said.

"Kansas City Wizards used to play at this old baseball park before they moved to their new soccer-specific stadium and LA Galaxy were playing there.

"The night before the match, we trained on the pitch and high up behind one of the grandstands was this billboard of a bull, with one of its eyes cut out.

"After training, a few of the lads were shooting from the halfway line trying to get the ball through this huge eye. Some were getting close, but all were missing.

"David was on the other side of the pitch doing an interview and, after finishing, saw what was happening, ran over and grabbed the first ball he could find.

"He threw it onto the ground and, before it even stopped spinning, hit it through the bull’s eye on the first attempt. You couldn’t make this stuff up.

"It wasn't a fluke either, he did stuff like that every game," the Brazilian added.

A look at David Beckham's career stats

The Englishman was a huge phenomenon with the ball.

The Englishman made 718 appearances in his professional club career, bagging 127 goals and 213. This includes 85 goals and 109 assists for Manchester United in 388 games, 20 goals and 51 assists for Real Madrid in 151 matches, 20 goals and 42 assists for LA Galaxy in 124 games, two goals and nine assists for AC Milan in 33 appearances as well as two assists for PSG in 14 matches.

At the international level, David Beckham recorded 17 goals to his name in 115 appearances for England. He retired from the sport in July 2013, having won a whole lot of trophies, including the Champions League, Premier League, the FA Cup, La Liga and many more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far