"He’s the solution"- Steve McClaren's old statements on Cristiano Ronaldo resurface ahead of new Manchester United role 

New Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren has already given his opinion on how crucial Cristiano Ronaldo will be for the club next season.

McClaren joins Erik ten Hag's backroom staff who are looking to have the Red Devils bounce back from what has been a calamitous season at Old Trafford.

United have finished sixth in the Premier League and ended the campaign trophyless.

However, the one player who has stood out in a squad that had a below-par season has been Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star rejoined Manchester United from Juventus last summer and has had a remarkable goalscoring output since.

The 37-year-old has scored 24 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.

There has been speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford, with many doubting whether he will be part of Erik ten Hag's plans next season.

Many have also debated the negative impact the legendary forward has on the team.

But McClaren has claimed that Ronaldo is the solution rather than the problem, telling talkSPORT last November (via MEN):

"Many people are say that he [Ronaldo] is the problem but he's the solution.

He continued:

"If Manchester United want to go on and challenge for the league title, win trophies, Ronaldo is the man. They have got to find a way, somehow, to play as a team around him because he has certainly saved them over the last few games."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Erik Ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is a part of his plans for next season "Ronaldo? Goals!"Erik Ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is a part of his plans for next season "Ronaldo? Goals!" 😅Erik Ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is a part of his plans for next season 👀 https://t.co/SfUo0L77t0

Will Erik ten Hag hand the Manchester United club captaincy to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo could become the Erik ten Hag's captain

Current Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has been criticised for his performances and lack of leadership this season.

The 29-year-old has worn the burden of what has been a season to forget for the Red Devils, with many ridiculing his captaincy tenure.

There have been rumors that Erik Ten Hag could be set to put the armband on another United player, with many calling for Ronaldo to get the role.

The United boss was asked in his first press conference whether Maguire would resume the role as club-captain to which he replied (via MEN):

“Next season is a different season, but he did a great job, he is a great player, he already achieved a lot with his contribution to Manchester United. I’m looking forward to working with him."

There had been reports earlier this year that Maguire and Ronaldo were involved in a power struggle.

Harry Maguire @HarryMaguire93 🏻 @ManUtd twitter.com/DiscoMirror/st… David McDonnell @DiscoMirror @MirrorFootball twitter.com/MirrorFootball… Ronaldo and Maguire embroiled in power struggle over Man Utd captaincy in fresh blow to interim boss Ralf Rangnick #MUFC Ronaldo and Maguire embroiled in power struggle over Man Utd captaincy in fresh blow to interim boss Ralf Rangnick #MUFC @MirrorFootball twitter.com/MirrorFootball… I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone 💪🏻 @ManUtd twitter.com/DiscoMirror/st…

Mail reported that interim manager Ralf Rangnick held talks with the pair about the Portuguese star getting the captaincy for the remainder of the season in February.

Maguire would soon shoot down those claims on Twitter, but it remains to be seen what the future holds for Cristiano Ronaldo with regard to becoming United's leader.

