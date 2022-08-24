"He's not somebody who sits at home and switches off" - Rio Ferdinand says 'calculated' Cristiano Ronaldo 'humiliated' Jamie Carragher for his past comments

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to snub Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher on live TV during the build-up to Manchester United's Premier League clash with the Merseysiders on Monday (August 22).

Former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand believes it was an intentional act from the Portuguese to humiliate the Reds icon because of his previous comments about the player.

Carragher has been quite vocal about how Ronaldo's return to Manchester United was a wrong move and never spared the attacker every time he failed to impress.

The Portuguese decided to hit back as he reunited with his former teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane on punditry duty at Old Trafford. However, he refused to acknowledge their Sky Sports colleague Carragher aside from a small nod of the head.

Following the incident, Ferdinand has said that Ronaldo would've taken notes of Carragher's comments and decided to act accordingly:

"Knowing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jamie Carragher's been very vocal about Ronaldo being the problem and stuff like that," the Englishman said on Vibe with Five.

"Trust me, Cristiano would've seen those comments and would've been thinking walking over there I'll just let this guy know with a little. … he needs to kind of calm him down, humiliate him and show him up, whatever way you want to dress it up, live on TV.

He added:

"Cristiano is very calculated; he's very aware of what's going on; he's not somebody who sits at home and switches off. I've always said this; he uses social media and people's comments as fuel to drive him on to be the best; he's done that since he was a young kid," Ferdinand added.

Jamie Carragher said Cristiano Ronaldo is a problem at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains up in the air.

During an interview with SportBible, Jamie Carragher said that Ronaldo could be a problem for Manchester United, questioning the attacker's leadership and attitude on the pitch.

"I think Ronaldo, for how great a professional he is and what a player he’s been, I think he could be a problem," the Englishman said. "I’ve been disappointed with Ronaldo, not about the goals – you know he gets goals – but I’d have liked him to be more of a leader if I’m being honest. I’m not really bothered if he gets the odd goal.

Meanwhile, Carragher will feel vindicated after United beat Liverpool 2-1, with Cristiano Ronaldo benched and only introduced in the dying moments of the game. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 37-year-old.

