"He’s not someone that is going to accept defeat" - Roberto Martinez launches defense of 'really intelligent' Manchester United superstar 

Roberto Martinez has defended Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes against critics who question the Portuguese playmaker's temperament.

Fernandes replaced Harry Maguire as the Red Devils' skipper in the summer. Erik ten Hag's decision to put the armband on the Portugal international has been met with contrasting views from those within the football world.

The 29-year-old is a fiery character who can sometimes draw the ire of the opposition and pundits. But, Martinez feels that these emotions come from a good place with the midfielder possessing a constant desire to win.

The Portugal boss told The Times:

"Bruno’s a perfectionist. The emotions are always emotions for the right reasons. He cares about United. He cares about every aspect of trying to win a game. To be United captain now is not easy because it’s United and that demands wins and when you don’t [win] it’s difficult."

Fernandes has been in fine form this season, posting five goals and as many assists in 25 games across competitions. He's been Manchester United's protagonist ever since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020.

Martinez insists Fernandes stands up and fights for the badge:

"You have to be accountable. That’s what you see with Bruno. He’s not someone that is going to accept defeat and hide away and let things go. He would stand up and fight."

The Spaniard hailed Fernandes' playing ability and talked up his midfield partnership with Bernardo Silva for Portugal:

"He’s a really intelligent player, thinking constantly of where there is space, and that’s why you see such a great combination in the international team with Bernardo Silva."

Fernandes has hit 69 goals and 59 assists in 210 games during his nearly four-year stay at Old Trafford. He's also impressed on international duty with Portugal, managing 19 goals and 18 assists in 63 caps.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes defends his passionate playing style

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes lifted the lid on criticism he's received for his contentious playing style while at Manchester United. The Red Devils playmaker admitted that he can sometimes go over the line (via Sky Sports):

"Sometimes I go over the line. I know that. It can happen in the game and it is difficult to control emotions."

However, Fernandes insisted he never intends to disrespect the opposition and that he plays this way because he feels it helps his team:

"But I never try to be disrespectful with anyone. We are all competitive and we all want to win. The way I play and feel the game, the passion I feel for it, is how I feel better and how I give the most for my team and to my club. That's why I play in that way."

Manchester United have perhaps lacked players with such passion that were so synonymous with the club in Sir Alex Ferguson's era. The likes of Roy Keane and Gary Neville come to mind.

Fernandes appears to be well aware that he's not going to be the most adored player with his characteristics. But, he's displayed consistency from United where many post-Sir Alex signings have failed.