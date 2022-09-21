"He's someone who I want to remain in touch with" - Manchester United superstar says he is still in contact with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 

Bruno Fernandes has revealed he is still in touch with former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The midfielder was signed by the Norwegian during his time at Old Trafford and grew into one of the best players at the club.

Fernandes joined the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 for a reported €63 million. He finished the season as Manchester United's best player and won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, despite being at the club for only the second half of the season.

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 Amazing thank you for the @ManUtd fans in Moldova. Pleased we deliver the result for you. Amazing thank you for the @ManUtd fans in Moldova. Pleased we deliver the result for you. 🙌 https://t.co/lJkTfc6R8h

While speaking with The Athletic this week, Fernandes admitted that he was still in touch with Solskjaer. He claimed that the final match with the manager was disheartening, especially with the fans booing the manager at the end. He said:

"He still sends me some messages and says congratulations for certain things. He's someone who I want to remain in touch with.

"I said that to him before he left the club. After Watford, it was like some people were booing him. I did not like it because I felt, 'Why not do that to us?'. We were the ones who went on the pitch and lost the game.

"At that moment, I felt someone needed to step up or protect him. I didn't want to take the blame for Ole, but for everyone to take responsibility together."

He added:

"It was not a good period and it was not always Ole with the problem, because he did great things before. When he came to say goodbye to everyone, it was a tough message for him and really difficult. You could feel it was probably one of the worst days of his life."

Bruno Fernandes not at his best goal-contribution wise for Manchester United this season

Bruno Fernandes has not been at his best this season for Manchester United. He has managed to score just once and assist as many times in six Premier League matches.

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 🏻 With this passion and commitment from the squad we can go far. We must keep pushing With this passion and commitment from the squad we can go far. We must keep pushing 💪🏻🔴 https://t.co/pu9zfJpGtZ

In the Europa League, the Portuguese midfielder has played both games, once off the bench, but has not managed to make an impact on the scoreline.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far