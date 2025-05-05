“He’s someone that has shaped my life” - Mamelodi Sundowns star Peter Shalulile makes Cristiano Ronaldo claim ahead of Club World Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has revealed that he looks up to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar may be in the twilight of his career, but his influence on world football remains undiminished.

Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing for this summer's refurbished FIFA Club World Cup, where they have been placed in Group F alongside Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense, and Ulsan HD. No African team has won the tournament so far, but the Pretorian club are looking to change that.

Speaking to FIFA.com (as cited by GOAL), Shalulile said Ronaldo helped shape his life.

“Cristiano Ronaldo (motivates him). And he still is the one I look up to, because he has that ’never-say-die’ attitude. He’s someone that has shaped my life in terms of physicality, mentality, what to eat, and how to carry yourself,” Shalulile said.

He continued:

“Well, when it comes to strikers, you are never satisfied. You want to score goals. Every day, you just want to score goals. Even on all my off days, I just feel like there is something missing because I just want to put the ball in the net."

He concluded:

“Showcasing my talent on that level is another massive thing because you will be going into the [history] books – that there was this is player from Namibia, from Sundowns, who scored in a Club World Cup.”

Cristiano Ronaldo currently plies his trade with Al-Nassr, although his contract expires at the end of this season.

How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo won the FIFA Club World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of this summer's revamped FIFA Club World Cup, as Al-Nassr haven't qualified for the tournament. The 40-year-old has won the competition four times in his career.

The Portuguese superstar first won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2008 as a Manchester United player. The following summer, he left Old Trafford to complete a blockbuster move to Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spent nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu and won 16 trophies, including three FIFA Club World Cups. Ronaldo first won the tournament with Los Blancos in 2014 before getting his hands on the title in 2016 and finally in 2017.

The Portuguese superstar is the tournament's leading goalscorer, with seven goals from eight appearances to date. His bitter rival Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has five goals in five FIFA Club World Cup games and will feature in this year's edition with Inter Miami.

