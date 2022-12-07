“He’s something I’ll ever see again” - England superstar lauds Argentina captain Lionel Messi as the ‘best player ever’

England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has lauded Argentina captain Lionel Messi as the 'best player ever', admitting that he enjoys watching him.

Messi has been at the center of his side's run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far, scoring three goals and making one assist in four games.

He is making perhaps his final appearance in the competition and wants to sign off with the ultimate prize; Argentina's third World Cup trophy in history.

Alexander-Arnold was recently asked about the Paris Saint-Germain ace and lavished praise on him. He stated that he won't see a player like the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ever again.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said (via All About Argentina):

“Nothing needs to be said on that. The best player ever. As he’s getting older, it’s still magic to watch him. He’s something that I don’t think I’ll ever see again. I’m just trying to enjoy every minute watching him.”

Messi recently played his 1000th career game, in their Round of 16 clash against Australia. He marked the occasion with a goal (his 789th overall), helping his side win 2-1.

He has also made 338 assists for club and country, lifting 41 trophies.

Alexander-Arnold had a taste of Messi's brilliance when Liverpool played Barcelona in the semi-finals of the 2018-19 Champions League.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Trent Alexander-Arnold on Messi: “Nothing needs to be said on that. The best player ever. As he’s getting older, it’s still magic to watch him. He’s something that I don’t think I’ll ever see again. I’m just trying to enjoy every minute watching him.”



Trent Alexander-Arnold on Messi: “Nothing needs to be said on that. The best player ever. As he’s getting older, it’s still magic to watch him. He’s something that I don’t think I’ll ever see again. I’m just trying to enjoy every minute watching him.”https://t.co/wqA2AepIqY

The Argentine netted twice in the first leg's 3-0 win. However, the Liverpool right-back ultimately had the last laugh after the Reds pulled off a 4-0 comeback in the return.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, however, Alexander-Arnold has been a marginal figure in the England squad. He has played only 33 minutes of action so far, all coming in their final group-stage win over Wales.

Lionel Messi's Argentina face the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

Argentina's pursuit of a third FIFA World Cup title continues against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on Friday (December 9).

The Sky Blues won Group C before making light work of Australia in the last 16 to demonstrate their potential.

The Netherlands will be their toughest opposition yet and Louis van Gaal's side are unbeaten in their last 19 games.

Having topped Group A, the Oranje then clinically dispatched USA 3-1 in the round of 16 to reach the last 8 of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2014.

Argentina face the Netherlands at the Lusail Stadium on Friday.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes