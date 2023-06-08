"He’s been sort of carrying that club for the last two seasons" - Jack Wilshere heaps praise on Arsenal summer target

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice received high praise from former Arsenal player Jack Wilshere for his outstanding performances over the past two seasons.

Talking about the England international, Wilshire said (via Football Daily):

“People forget how young he is. He’s been sort of carrying that club for the last two seasons.”

According to Wilshere, Rice, 24, has shouldered a significant burden at the London club despite his young age. Rice made 50 appearances for West Ham this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

West Ham emerged triumphant in the Conference League final, defeating Fiorentina with a scoreline of 2-1 on Wednesday, June 7. However, according to reports, Rice is poised to leave West Ham this summer. Several top clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea, have expressed interest in signing the defensive midfielder.

Wilshere's admiration for Rice stems from the midfielder's crucial role in carrying West Ham over the past two seasons. Despite his young age, Rice has displayed maturity and skill, which often goes unnoticed. His ability to impact the game's attacking and defensive aspects highlights his versatility and effectiveness.

The recent success in the Conference League finals further solidifies Rice's reputation as a talented and influential player. West Ham's victory against Fiorentina showcased his ability to perform under pressure and contribute to the team's success.

Rice's importance to the West Ham squad was acknowledged at the beginning of the season, when the academy graduate was appointed as the club captain. At just 24 years of age, he captained his team to their first European trophy since 1965.

With the transfer rumors circulating, it remains to be seen where Rice's future lies and which club will ultimately secure his services.

Arsenal set to make renewed bid for Moises Caicedo following Brighton's change of stance

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to make a fresh bid for Moises Caicedo, mirroring the £75 million package that Brighton rejected in January. According to journalist Charlie Haffenden, Brighton's stance has shifted significantly since the winter transfer window.

Charlie Haffenden @JournoHaff Understand Arsenal will lodge a new bid for Moises Caicedo, similar to the £75m package rejected in January.



Brighton’s stance has changed since the winter. They were 100% no sale but are now open to negotiations. ✍️ w/ londonworld.com/sport/football… Understand Arsenal will lodge a new bid for Moises Caicedo, similar to the £75m package rejected in January. #AFC Brighton’s stance has changed since the winter. They were 100% no sale but are now open to negotiations. #BHAFC ✍️ w/ @ChrisWheatley 🚨 Understand Arsenal will lodge a new bid for Moises Caicedo, similar to the £75m package rejected in January. #AFC 🔴Brighton’s stance has changed since the winter. They were 100% no sale but are now open to negotiations. #BHAFC 🔵✍️ w/ @ChrisWheatley londonworld.com/sport/football…

Previously, the club was adamant about not selling the talented midfielder, but they are now open to negotiations. The Gunners are keen to secure Caicedo's services as they look to transform their midfield.

Caicedo played 43 games for Brighton this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The Gunners think he could be a long-term solution in defensive-midfield.

However, with the new bid in the works, it remains to be seen if Arsenal can convince Brighton to part ways with the Ecuadorian star.

