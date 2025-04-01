“He's their sort of player” - Gary Lineker endorses Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid move amid backlash from Liverpool fans 

Gary Lineker has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid is the best thing for his career. He believes the Englishman will like playing for Los Blancos as he will be under pressure.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, Lineker claimed that he was not afraid to say that the Liverpool star is making a good move for himself. He added that Real Madrid are on another level compared to the Reds and said via GOAL:

"I don't mind saying I think it'd be an absolutely fabulous move for him. I think to play for Real Madrid is something that is very difficult to turn down. He's been at Liverpool since he was a kid. It transcends him into a kind of another level when you plan for a club like that. I think it'll it'll be absolutely brilliant for him. He's their sort of player because they like to see beautiful football and attacking football. He's one of the best passers of the ball in the world game."

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not signed a new deal at Liverpool and is in the final weeks of his contract. Reports suggest he is in talks with Real Madrid and is set to join them this summer.

Liverpool legend on Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid

Jamie Carragher spoke about Trent Alexander-Arnold and claimed that the right-back has the right to join Real Madrid, but should have got Liverpool a fee. He believes the defender should have helped the club on his way out but admitted that he was unsure why the Englishman was leaving.

He said on Sky Sports:

“Trent Alexander-Arnold could’ve brought £80 million because that’s what he’s probably worth. But I look at it from another perspective and think he didn’t cost us anything. So maybe I’m not frustrated about that as other few people are which is fine. Players like Michael Owen left because L'pool wasn’t in the position they are right now. L'pool is on course to be successful for the next 3-4 years, which would’ve been the length of his contract should he sign. Great players come and go, great players replace them and usually the success of the clubs continues.”

Apart from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool also have the contracts of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to take care of in the final weeks of the season. The duo are also in the final weeks of their contract and are yet to pen new deals.

