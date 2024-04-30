“He’s spoke about Salah before” - Darren Bent explains what Jordan Henderson once told him about Liverpool ace Salah after Jurgen Klopp row

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has dismissed suggestions that Mohamed Salah has become unprofessional at Liverpool following the latter's recent row with Jurgen Klopp. He recalled multiple discussions with former Reds captain Jordan Henderson, who suggested that the Egyptian never slacked off, even in training.

Speaking on talkSPORT, host Andy Goldstein suggested that Salah might have been dropped because of his training last week, which eventually led to a heated discussion with Klopp on the touchline moments before coming on in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with West Ham United. He said:

"You don't know the conversations Klopp's had with Salah this week. He might have strolled into training without a care in the world, 20 minutes late, not even apologising to the gaffer. I'm not saying he has for one moment."

Bent was quick to dismiss the claims and revealed his past conversation with Henderson. He said:

"I've never heard that. You know Hendo's my mate. He's spoke about Salah before, [he says Salah is] the most professional person you could ever meet. He's annoyed he's not playing. Even Salah on a bad day, I'd still pick him."

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he has put the spat behind him. However, the Egyptian claimed that he was not ready to speak to the media about it.

Gary Neville chimes in on Jurgen Klopp vs Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Gary Neville highlighted that Mohamed Salah's form has dropped recently. He believes that the Liverpool star is struggling and getting benched by Jurgen Klopp made him feel unimportant at the club.

He said on The Gary Neville Podcast:

"Mo Salah's just hit a brick wall. You've got be careful, there was a player out here [in the north London derby] called Son that I think hit a brick wall probably about 18 months ago, where he looked like he was gone and he was struggling. These players play so much football they play so consistently and Salah has been almost ever present for like six or seven years. There just comes a point whereby you need a break."

Gary Neville went on to claim that the exit of Klopp from Liverpool this summer will help Salah regain his form. David Ornstein has reported that the Anfield side have no plans to sell the Egyptian despite strong interest from Saudi Pro League sides.