“He’s started the season brilliantly” - Rio Ferdinand lauds Arsenal start who is beginning to prove him wrong

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is proving him wrong.

The Norway international was named the new Gunners skipper in the summer following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette.

Mikel Arteta's side have started the new season in blistering fashion under the captaincy of the former Real Madrid attacking midfielder. The Strømsgodset academy graduate has been impressive for the Gunners so far and scored a brace in their 3-0 victory against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Odegaard was also named the 'Man of the Match' at the Vitality Stadium for his wonderful display against the Cherries.

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that the new Arsenal captain is proving him wrong and is thriving in his responsibilities.

The Manchester United legend has claimed that many top players struggle with the armband but that has not been the case with Odegaard. On his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, he said:

"I said that the armband could weigh too heavy on him. I said it could, there was a chance that it could.

"Some people, when they get the armband it changes them. He’s started the season brilliantly. As a player I really like Odegaard, last season he was fantastic."

Ferdinand has insisted that Odegaard is showing why he was so coveted as a 15-year-old youngster in the past. He added:

“He was a wonderkid from 15 years old and now he’s starting to show why. You either get the armband weighing heavily on you, or it enables you to grow and become better."

"Three games in it looks like it’s making him a bigger player, a bigger personality and a bigger character.”

Arsenal have looked exceptional so far this season

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the final Champions League spot last season by just a two-point margin. However, it is quite evident that the north London side are a much-transformed team this time around.

They are the only team in the Premier League to have maintained a 100% record after three games.

With three wins in three games, Mikel Arteta's side currently lead the table and look like genuine title contenders.

Arsenal did really well to bolster their squad over the summer, bringing five new faces in. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have both been impressive for their new club following their moves from Manchester City. They also signed Fabio Vieira from Porto and Brazilian youngster Marquinhos.

The Gunners are still in the market for further additions, with Pedro Neto and Youri Tielemans both linked with the club, as per Express Sport.

