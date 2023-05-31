“He’s still the same persona” – Argentina star says Lionel Messi remains ‘calm’ and ‘humble’ despite FIFA World Cup triumph

Argentina star Gonzalo Montiel has said that Lionel Messi has the same humble and calm persona off the field as he has on it, even after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The PSG star led the Albiceleste to their first World Cup title since 1986 in December last year. They saw off defending champions France in the final, winning 4-2 on penalties following a pulsating 3-3 draw after 120 minutes.

Messi was the star of Argentina's show throughout, netting seven goals, including scoring in every knockout game. He also bagged four assists to lift the only trophy that was missing from his cabinet.

Despite completing football with all the major club and international titles, the forward is very humble, said Montiel, who was a part of Lionel Scaloni's triumphant squad. Speaking of Messi in a recent interview, Montiel said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“As everyone sees him on the pitch, he is an animal, a beast. Off the pitch too. He deserved it. He was missing the World Cup, and he was able to achieve it. He won every title, and he’s still the same persona, calm and humble. The good thing is that he got the World Cup.”

Messi's legacy among the greatest players in history was long disputed for not winning a major international title. However, that hanged in 2021 when he won the Copa America.

A year later, Argentina won the Finalissima, beating European champions Italy in a one-off final, before going all the way in Qatar to win the ultimate prize on offer. In a span of just 18 months, Messi did a full sweep of international titles, exorcising the ghosts of past for good.

However, he isn't done yet. The former Barcelona ace, who turns 36 next month, continues to produce the goods, with retirement not appearing to be on the horizon.

Messi called up to Argentina squad for June friendlies

Argentina are set to return to action next month for a pair of friendlies against Australia and Indonesia, with Lionel Messi called up to the squad.

He's the headline inclusion in Lionel Scaloni's 27-man roster. Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho anc Manchester City star Julian Alvarez are in the mix as well.

Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez, though, hasn't been called up. He's set to feature in the UEFA Champions League final on June 10. AS Roma's Paulo Dybala has been struggling with an ankle injury since April and will miss Argentina's next two games, too.

La Albiceleste play Australia in Beijing, China, on June 15 before flying to Jakarta to face Indonesia four days later.

