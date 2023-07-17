“He’s still a top player” - Jamie O’Hara names club Manchester United star Harry Maguire should join

Jamie O'Hara has backed Manchester United defender Harry Maguire to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Maguire's future at Old Trafford is in doubt after Erik ten Hag stripped him of the club's captaincy. The England international admitted he was disappointed in a statement on his Twitter account.

This has led to Maguire being linked with several clubs including Tottenham. The Sun reports that Spurs are in a race with Newcastle United and West Ham United for the 30-year-old.

O'Hara, who played for Tottenham from 2007 to 2011, wants the experienced center-back to head to his former club. He told talkSPORT:

"I'd take him at Spurs. He's better than what we've got. Absolutely (I would start him at Spurs). I'd play him and (Cristian) Romero at center half."

The former Tottenham midfielder continued by insisting that Maguire is still a top player despite a difficult spell at Manchester United:

"He's still a top player, you don't become Manchester United captain if you're not a top player."

Harry Maguire was appointed Red Devils captain in January 2020 by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, his time with the armband has been a difficult one as his performances have been under the microscope.

The English defender slipped down the pecking order under Ten Hag last season, starting just 16 of 31 games across competitions. A departure is looking increasingly likely now that he is no longer United's skipper.

Tottenham could use refreshment in defense after a dismal past season saw them finish eighth in the league. They conceded the most goals of any club above 16th-placed Nottingham Forest (63).

Gary Neville applauds Harry Maguire for his response to being stripped of the Manchester United captaincy

Gary Neville reacts to Harry Maguire's statement.

Harry Maguire sent out a long-worded statement regarding being stripped of Manchester United's captaincy. He wrote on Twitter:

"After discussions with the manager today, he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt."

The Englishman went on to wish whoever his successor is well and thanked his former manager Solskjaer for appointing him in the role. It was a professional response from Maguire that went down well.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville was impressed by the professionalism shown by the England international. He replied:

"Amazing response."

Maguire has been criticized throughout his time at Old Trafford after joining from Leicester City in an £80 million deal in 2019. He is the world's most expensive defender but this has plagued much of his spell with the Red Devils.