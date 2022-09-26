“He’s the most successful coach in England’s history” - Germany manager Hansi Flick makes bold Gareth Southgate claim ahead of Nations League clash

Germany national team manager Hansi Flick has defended Gareth Southgate amidst growing pressure on the England boss.

Southgate has overseen a disappointing UEFA Nations League campaign with the Three Lions, having lost three and drawn two of their five fixtures.

A 1-0 defeat to Italy on September 23 condemned Southgate's side to relegation from League A and debate over the manager's stint in charge has ensued.

There have been some calls for the Three Lions to part ways with the former Middlesbrough head coach just months before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Flick has defended the England manager in his pre-match press conference ahead of the two sides' encounter on September 26

Flick said (via Football Daily):

"Of course, it is always the coach who is criticised when things don't go well. But he (Southgate) is the most successful coach in England's history as a national coach."

Flick added:

"He also has the best points average. According to that, he has also done a lot of positive things and he's doing a good job. All I can say is it's a great team and it's going to be tough for us as well."

Southgate led England to a fourth-placed finish at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in his first international tournament in charge.

The manager's popularity grew off the back of that impressive outing, with the Three Lions not having been expected to have made much of an impact.

Southgate then took his side to the final of the UEFA European Championships last summer before losing a penalty shootout to Italy in agonizing fashion.

He only signed a new contract with the Three Lions back in November last year, which kept him tied to the job until 2024.

Southgate expects to leave if England fail at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Southgate is feeling the heat

Southgate has admitted that he may not be in the job should the Three Lions disappoint at the World Cup in Qatar.

The England coach has suggested that his contract means nothing if his team do not find success at the tournament, saying (via Metro):

"I am not foolish... I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup."

He added:

"Contracts are irrelevant in football because managers can have three, four, five‑year contracts and you accept that, if results are not good enough it is time to go your separate ways. Why would I be any different? I am not arrogant enough to think that my contract is going to protect me in any way."

England will face Iran, USA and Wales in Group B at the World Cup.

They will be hoping to end their Nations League campaign with a win and a good performance against Germany.

