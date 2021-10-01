"He’s suffered because of Cristiano Ronaldo" - Former Liverpool midfielder makes bold admission on Manchester United star

Danny Murphy feels Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has prevented Jadon Sancho from settling into the club.

The former Liverpool midfielder feels that Ronaldo's inclusion in the playing XI has subsequently pushed Sancho out of the team. While speaking on talkSPORT, this is what Murphy had to say about Sancho's slow start to life at Manchester United:

"He’s struggled a little bit but I’m not concerned, when you’ve got that amount of talent, I think it takes time to find your rhythm, find your place in the team."

Speaking about the negative impact of Ronaldo's presence in the Manchester United team, Murphy said:

"I think he’s suffered because of Ronaldo, because he’d have played more. If you remember the first game against Leeds, [Mason] Greenwood played as a centre-forward, but since Ronaldo has come, they’ve played Greenwood on the right and rightly so because I’m a big fan but I think he’s a center forward."

Murphy went on to add what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can do to bring Sancho back to form at Old Trafford. Murphy thinks giving the England international a run of games can help him find his rhythm and confidence at Manchester United. He explained:

"A great example is [Jack] Grealish at Manchester City, since he’s come in, he’s played him every game regardless of performance. If he gets left out then conversations start and it gets in his head."

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo have had contrasting starts to life at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has gone well so far. He has scored five goals in as many games in all competitions for the club, with two of them coming in the Champions League.

Jadon Sancho, however, has so far been unable to settle in at Manchester United. The former Borussia Dortmund winger is struggling to find a fixed spot in the starting XI. He has been deployed on both wings with minimal success so far.

Mason Greenwood has been in great form for Manchester United, making it difficult for Sancho to start over him. With Marcus Rashford set to return from his injury, things could get trickier for Sancho.

Manchester United fans, however, should be patient with the young winger. Sancho has shown his ability in the past and should be able to do it again if he's given time to settle and adjust to the Premier League.

Also Read

He can take a leaf out of Ronaldo's book from when the Portuguese winger first signed for Manchester United. He was an 18-year-old who had to come to Old Trafford in 2003. Ronaldo needed the first season to settle in England, after which he became seemingly unstoppable.

Manchester United @ManUtd



Who are you backing? 👇



#MUFC FOUR nominees for our latest Player of the Month award! 👀Who are you backing? 👇 FOUR nominees for our latest Player of the Month award! 👀



Who are you backing? 👇



#MUFC

Edited by Samya Majumdar